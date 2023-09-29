Dianne Feinstein
NFL revises gambling policy, reinstates Detroit’s Jameson Williams and 2 other suspended players

FILE - Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams watches during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Jan. 1, 2023. The NFL has revised its gambling policy and is reinstating three players who previously received longer suspensions. Tennessee's Nicholas Petit-Frere and Detroit's Jameson Williams can return to their teams on Monday, Oct. 2. Free agent Stanley Berryhill will be eligible to participate in all activities, including games, starting Tuesday, Oct. 3. All three players were initially suspended six games.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

By ROB MAADDI
 
The NFL has revised its gambling policy and is reinstating three players who previously received longer suspensions.

Tennessee’s Nicholas Petit-Frere and Detroit’s Jameson Williams can return to their teams on Monday. Free agent Stanley Berryhill will be eligible to participate in all activities, including games, starting Tuesday. All three players were initially suspended six games.

The new policy reduces the punishment for gambling on non-NFL sports from within team facilities to two games.

The minimum suspension for gambling on NFL games increases to one year, and for players who bet on their own teams, the minimum suspension was raised to two years.

In a memo sent to teams and obtained by The Associated Press, the league said it periodically reviews the gambling policy “to ensure that it is responsive to changing circumstances and fully addresses our commitment to protect the integrity of our game.”

The league has consulted with the NFL Players Association and teams in recent weeks to ensure policies are “clear, properly communicated, and focused on protecting the integrity of the game and the reputations of everyone connected with the NFL.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or a person he designates decides violations of the gambling policy.

A list of penalties:

— Betting on NFL football: indefinite suspension, minimum of one year or minimum of two years if player bets on a game involving his team.

— Actual or attempted game fixing: permanent ban from the NFL.

— Inside information and tipping: indefinite suspension, minimum of one year.

— Third party or proxy betting: indefinite suspension, minimum of one year.

— Betting (on sports other than NFL football) in the workplace or while working: first violation, two-game suspension without pay; second violation, six-game suspension without pay; third violation, suspension without pay for at least one year.

