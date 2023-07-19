A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports
Entertainment

Jamie Lee Curtis is working on a new children’s book, ‘Just One More Sleep,’ for January publication

This cover image released by Penguin Young Readers shows "Just One More Sleep" by Jamie Lee Curtis and illustrated by Laura Cornell. (Penguin Young Readers via AP)

This cover image released by Penguin Young Readers shows “Just One More Sleep” by Jamie Lee Curtis and illustrated by Laura Cornell. (Penguin Young Readers via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis also has a busy career as a children’s author. Her next work, “Just One More Sleep,” is set to come out in January.

“The passage of time, how children relate to waiting, and patience are the themes at play in my newest book for children,” Curtis said in a statement released Thursday by Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers. The actor had previously released her children’s stories through HarperCollins.

“The seed for this book was planted when I saw my 4-year-old neighbor, Betty, on Christmas Eve 2020 and I said ‘Santa is on his way!’ She scolded me and said, ‘No Jamie, one more sleep, then Santa.’ That moment of her literal truth gave birth to this lovely book, which I hope will resonate with all families with young children,” Curtis said.

She will again team with illustrator Laura Cornell, who worked with Curtis on “Tell Me Again About the Night I Was Born,” “Today I Feel Silly” and several other picture stories.