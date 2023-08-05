Fiji wins Pacific Nations Cup after easily handling 14-man Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Another red card cost Japan as it succumbed to Fiji by a flattering 35-12 in the Pacific Nations Cup decider at Prince Chichibu Rugby Stadium on Saturday.

Japan flanker Pieter Labuschagne was sent off in the seventh minute. Fiji already led 7-0 and went on to 21-0 by halftime.

Fiji had three tries in the second half disallowed and led 28-0 going into the last 10 minutes. That’s when Japan scored a couple of tries to Fijian-born wingers Jone Naikabula and Semisi Masirewa around a yellow card for Fiji fullback Sireli Maqala. But Fiji had the last say with a fifth try and second for replacement scrumhalf Frank Lomani.

Fiji won the Pacific Nations Cup for the sixth time in the last nine tournaments.

But Japan’s fate was decided early when Labuschagne, in his first test since November, was marched for an upright tackle. The same tackle into an opponent’s head caused a red card for Michael Leitch against Samoa two weeks ago. Japan lost 24-22.

But Fiji was a step up in class.

In the first half, center and captain Waisea Nayacalevu scored from a counterattack early, the forwards showed their power to get prop Eroni Mawi across, and scrumhalf Simione Kuruvoli was rewarded for a one-sided scrum.

Fiji heads to Europe to wind up its preparations for the Rugby World Cup against tournament host France on Aug. 19 in Nantes and England on Aug. 26 at Twickenham.

Japan’s last warmup is against Italy on Aug. 26 in Treviso.

In Apia, Samoa rebounded from a heavy home loss to Fiji last weekend by thrashing Tonga 34-9, scoring four tries to none. Samoa took control after holding a slender 13-9 lead at halftime, thanks to successive tries by flanker Miracle Fai’ilagi off a rolling maul, center Duncan Paia’aua and replacement scrumhalf Melani Matavao from a lineout error.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby