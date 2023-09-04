Labor Day
Russia-Ukraine war
Metallica postpones concert
Burning Man
Streaming this week
World News

Japan announces emergency relief measures for seafood exporters hit by China’s ban

In this photo provided by Cabinet Public Affairs Office, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida eats the seafood from Fukushima prefecture at lunch at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (Cabinet Public Affairs Office via AP)

In this photo provided by Cabinet Public Affairs Office, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida eats the seafood from Fukushima prefecture at lunch at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (Cabinet Public Affairs Office via AP)

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
 
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Monday a 20.7 billion yen ($141 million) emergency fund to help exporters hit by a ban on Japanese seafood imposed by China in response to the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The discharge of the wastewater into the ocean began Aug. 24 and is expected to continue for decades. Japanese fishing associations and groups in neighboring countries have strongly opposed the release, and China immediately banned all imports of Japanese seafood. Hong Kong has banned Japanese seafood from Fukushima and nine other prefectures.

Chinese trade restrictions have affected Japanese seafood exporters since even before the release began, with shipments held up at Chinese customs for weeks. Prices of scallops, sea cucumbers and other seafood popular in China have plunged. The ban has affected prices and sales of seafood from places as far away from Fukushima as the northern island of Hokkaido, home to many scallop growers.

Kishida said the emergency fund is in addition to 80 billion yen ($547 million) that the government previously allocated to support fisheries and seafood processing and combat damage to the reputation of Japanese products.

Other news
This shows a construction work off Henoko in Nago, Okinawa prefecture, southern Japan on May 2, 2023, where the Japanese government plans to relocate a U.S. air base from one area of the prefecture to another. Japan’s Supreme Court on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023 dismissed Okinawa's rejection of a central government plan to build U.S. Marine Corps runways on the island and ordered the prefecture to approve it despite protests by locals who oppose the American troops' presence. (Kyodo News via AP)
Japan’s top court orders Okinawa to allow a divisive government plan to build US military runways
FILE - In this file image from video provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, on April 7, 2017. Japan’s defense ministry is requesting a nearly 12% budget increase that includes two warships with advanced radar and long-range cruise missiles as it further fortifies the nation's military in the face of North Korean threats and Chinese military advancement. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/U.S. Navy via AP, File)
Japan’s defense ministry requests nearly 12% budget increase to bolster military’s strike capability
In this photo provided by U.S. Embassy, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, left, eats a local fig at JA farmer’s market in Soma city, Fukushima prefecture, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. U.S. Ambassador Emanuel visited a northern Fukushima city Thursday and had seafood lunch with the mayor, talked to fishermen and stocked up on local produce at a grocery store to show they're all safe after the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi plant to the sea, backing Japan effort while criticizing China's ban on Japanese seafood as political.(U.S. Embassy via AP)
U.S. envoy visits Fukushima to eat fish, criticize China’s seafood ban over wastewater release

“We will protect the Japnaese fisheries industry at all costs,” Kishida said, asking people to help out by serving more seafood at dinner tables and other ways.

The money will be used to find new markets for Japanese seafood to replace China and fund government purchases of seafood for temporary freezing and storage. The government will also seek to expand domestic seafood consumption.

Officials said they plan to cultivate new export destinations in Taiwan, the United States, Europe, the Middle East and some southeast Asian countries — such as Malaysia and Singapore.

Kishida talked with workers at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market last Friday to assess the impact of China’s ban and pledged to protect Japan’s seafood industry.

Kishida heads to Indonesia on Tuesday to attend the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, where he may face criticism over the wastewater release from Chinese Premier Li Qian, who is also attending.

Large amounts of radioactive wastewater have accumulated at the Fukushima plant since a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 destroyed its cooling systems and caused three reactors to melt.

All seawater and fish samples taken since the release of the treated wastewater began have been way below set safety limits for radioactivity, Japanese officials and the plant operator say.

Mainland China is the biggest overseas market for Japanese seafood, accounting for 22.5% of the total, followed by Hong Kong with 20%, making the ban a major blow for the fisheries industry.

Seafood exports are a fraction of Japan’s total exports, and the ban’s impact on overall trade will be limited unless tensions escalate and China widens its restrictions to other trade sectors, said Takahide Kiuchi, executive economist at Nomura Research Institute.

Beijing is angry over U.S. trade controls that limit China’s access to semiconductor processor chips and other U.S. technology on security grounds. Japan has also curbed exports of chipmaking technology. Such restrictions imposed by Tokyo and possible future steps could cause an escalation of Chinese trade bans against Japan, Kiuchi said.

“Taking into consideration such risks, the Japanese government needs to carefully think about how to deal with worsening ties with China, not just over the treated water discharge but also how it should cooperate with the United States in areas of investment and trade restrictions with China,” Kiuchi said in a recent analysis.