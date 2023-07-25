Japan police arrest woman, parents in beheading of man at hotel in Hokkaido entertainment district

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
A man tries to extinguish a fire, near the seaside resort of Lindos, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Monday, July 24, 2023. A weeklong wildfire on the Greek resort island of Rhodes tore past defenses Monday, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires raged elsewhere in the country fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves that left scrubland and forests tinder-dry. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Greece wildfires
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) returns a kick off for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Bills’ Nyheim Hines to miss 2023 season
Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada's Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Women’s World Cup
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo
World News

Japan police arrest woman, parents in beheading of man at hotel in Hokkaido entertainment district

This shows a hotel where the headless body of a man was found in Sapporo, northern Japan on July 8, 2023. Japanese police said Tuesday, July 25 they have arrested a woman and her father in a bizarre beheading case in a popular night entertainment district in Japan's northern city of Sapporo, where the headless man was found in a hotel room three weeks ago. (Kyodo News via AP)
1 of 3 | 

This shows a hotel where the headless body of a man was found in Sapporo, northern Japan on July 8, 2023. Japanese police said Tuesday, July 25 they have arrested a woman and her father in a bizarre beheading case in a popular night entertainment district in Japan’s northern city of Sapporo, where the headless man was found in a hotel room three weeks ago. (Kyodo News via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
This shows a hotel where the headless body of a man was found in Sapporo, northern Japan on July 8, 2023. Japanese police said Tuesday, July 25 they have arrested a woman and her father in a bizarre beheading case in a popular night entertainment district in Japan's northern city of Sapporo, where the headless man was found in a hotel room three weeks ago. (Kyodo News via AP)
2 of 3 | 

This shows a hotel where the headless body of a man was found in Sapporo, northern Japan on July 8, 2023. Japanese police said Tuesday, July 25 they have arrested a woman and her father in a bizarre beheading case in a popular night entertainment district in Japan’s northern city of Sapporo, where the headless man was found in a hotel room three weeks ago. (Kyodo News via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Runa Tamura, who was arrested in connection with the case that a headless man was found, is transferred from a police station in Sapporo, northern Japan Monday, July 24, 2023. Japanese police said they have arrested the woman and her father in a bizarre beheading case in a popular night entertainment district in Japan's northern city of Sapporo, where the headless man was found in a hotel room three weeks ago. (Kyodo News via AP)
3 of 3 | 

Runa Tamura, who was arrested in connection with the case that a headless man was found, is transferred from a police station in Sapporo, northern Japan Monday, July 24, 2023. Japanese police said they have arrested the woman and her father in a bizarre beheading case in a popular night entertainment district in Japan’s northern city of Sapporo, where the headless man was found in a hotel room three weeks ago. (Kyodo News via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
 
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese police said they have arrested a woman and her parents in a bizarre beheading case in a popular night entertainment district in Japan’s northern city of Sapporo, where a headless man was found in a hotel room three weeks ago.

Hokkaido police on Japan’s northern main island said Tuesday they arrested Runa Tamura, 29, and her father Osamu Tamura, a 59-year-old psychiatrist, the day before on suspicion of conspiring in beheading the victim at a hotel room and relocating his severed head in the middle of the night between July 1 and July 2.

The head of the victim, Hitoshi Ura, 62, has been missing since then.

Other news
FILE - Two women hug at a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. In Tennessee, a request for police to release a school shooter’s private writings has morphed into a complex multiparty legal fight. With no national standard over how to treat such records, both sides claim their position is in the public interest. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
Nashville school shooter’s writings reignite debate over releasing material written by mass killers
In Tennessee, a request for police to release a school shooter’s private writings has morphed into a complex multiparty legal fight.
This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a freight train barreling toward a parked police car with a suspect inside, Sept. 16, 2022, in Fort Lupton, Colo. A trial began Monday, July 24, 2023, for the police officer accused of putting the handcuffed woman in the car that was hit by the train. The collision seriously injured 21-year-old Yareni Rios. The date/time stamp shown on the video is incorrect. (Fort Lupton Police Department via AP)
Officer who put woman in police car hit by train didn’t know it was on the tracks, defense says
The lawyer for a Colorado police officer who put a handcuffed woman in a parked police car that was hit by a freight train says she didn’t know the car was on the tracks.
FILE - This photo provided by Louisiana State Police shows police body cam video of Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler after shooting Alonzo Bagley after a foot chase on Feb. 3, 2023 in Shreveport, La. A second criminal charge of malfeasance in office was added against the former Louisiana police officer on Monday, July 24, 2023. Tyler pleaded not guilty to malfeasance as well as an earlier charge of negligent homicide for fatally shooting Bagley, an unarmed Black man who was trying to flee police responding to a domestic disturbance. (Louisiana State Police via AP, File)
Former Louisiana police officer accused of shooting unarmed Black man faces second criminal charge
State prosecutors have added a charge of felony malfeasance in office against a former Louisiana police officer accused of fatally shooting an unarmed Black man earlier this year.
This mug shot provided by the Tulsa County Detention Center shows Caleb Venson. Venson was arrested Monday, July 24, 2023, on three complaints of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and shooting with intent to kill after the bodies of three women were found dead inside a Tulsa, Okla., apartment, police said in a news release. An infant was found shot and wounded inside the apartment and is expected to survive after undergoing surgery, police said. (Tulsa County Detention Center via AP)
3 women killed, baby wounded in shooting at Tulsa apartment
Tulsa police say 3 women were shot and killed and a baby wounded during a shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex. Police say officers responded about 6:30 a.m.

Police raided the suspects’ home Tuesday and arrested the prime suspect’s mother Hiroko Tamura, a 60-year-old parttime worker, on suspicion of conspiring with her family in transporting and keeping the head at home.

Police did not say exactly how the daughter and the father collaborated. Police are still investigating the motive and refused to say if the woman and the victim knew each other.

Police also noted that Runa is a possible mental patient. Media reports quoted neighbors as saying that she has had difficulty attending school and had been reclusive since childhood.

Kyodo News and other media reported the victim and another individual believed to be Runa Tamura checked into the hotel in the Susukino area known for short-stay “love hotels.” About three hours later only one of them was seen leaving, carrying a large suitcase.

The person accompanying the victim was wearing light-colored women’s closing and a wide-brimmed hat when entering the hotel, but was dressed in black when leaving, Kyodo said, quoting unnamed investigative sources.

Ura’s body was discovered later on July 2 by a hotel worker who went to check on the room because no one had checked out from it by the afternoon. The worker found the victim slumped in a bathtub, according to news reports. None of his belongings had been left in the room and the bed was seen unused.