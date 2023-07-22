Samoa edges 14-man Japan in Rugby World Cup warmup

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — Samoa overcame 14-man Japan and a shambolic lineout to win their Pacific Nations Cup test 24-22 on Saturday, just two months before they meet again in the Rugby World Cup.

Despite a red card for flanker Michael Leitch in the 30th minute, Japan led for most of the match under the Sapporo Dome thanks to the boot of Seungsin Lee. But the flyhalf struggled to unleash his backline. Japan’s only try was finished by debut lock Amato Fakatava in the sixth minute.

Samoa got tries from flanker Alamanda Motuga, scrumhalf Jonathan Taumateine and left wing Tumua Manu. Manu beat Kotaro Matsushima to tie the score at 22, and former Wallaby Christian Leali’ifano’s third conversion put them in front for good with 17 minutes to go.

Leitch was sent off for a shoulder to the head in a double tackle but Lee’s five penalties had Japan leading 22-17 going into the last quarter.

Samoa prevailed in Japan for the first time since 2012 even after taking only seven of 14 throw-ins and being on the defensive for most of the second half.

The teams are due to meet in a third straight World Cup on Sept. 28 in Toulouse.

Meanwhile, in the other Nations Cup match in Lautoka, Fiji beat visiting Tonga 36-20. Fiji started with a penalty try and led 19-0 after 11 minutes. Tonga fought back to trail 19-15 before halftime and 26-20 after the break but Fiji clinched the result with a five-meter pushover try in the last minute.

