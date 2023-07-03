An explosion in a downtown Tokyo building has injured four people, according to media reports
TOKYO (AP) — An explosion at a building in Tokyo’s commercial district of Shimbashi on Monday shattered windows and spewed smoke, according to media reports.
Police were investigating the site after receiving an emergency call, Kyodo news reported.
NHK television, quoting fire department officials, said four people were injured.
Other news
A Japanese newspaper has reported that a Japanese journalist was barred from entering Hong Kong without a clear reason, raising concerns over the city’s shrinking press freedoms.
Critics of the planned redevelopment of a beloved centuries-old Tokyo park and historic sports stadiums have accused the government in court of ignoring the wishes of residents and catering to commercial interests.
Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history.
Author Haruki Murakami says he’s strongly opposed to the redevelopment of a Tokyo park district that would remove his favorite jogging path and tear down the baseball stadium where he was inspired to become a novelist.
No other information, including the cause, was yet available.