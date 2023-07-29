This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
Sports

Japan holds off Tonga in Pacific Nations Cup before facing unbeaten Fiji

 
OSAKA, Japan (AP) — A late Kotaro Matsushima try-saving tackle highlighted a big defensive effort by Japan to hold off Tonga 21-16 at Hanazono Rugby Stadium on Saturday and retain a slim chance of winning the Pacific Nations Cup.

Tonga dominated possession and territory and forced Japan to make more than twice as many tackles. But Japan outscored Tonga three tries to two and led for the last 50 minutes. The scoreline remained close in part due to Japan missing four goalkicks out of six.

Following its first win in more than a year, Japan hosts unbeaten title favorite Fiji in Tokyo next weekend in the third and last round of the cup.

Winger Jone Naikabula’s try and set-up for lock Amato Fakatava propped up Japan’s 13-5 lead at halftime.

Captain Sonatane Takulua dotted down for Tonga, then William Havili’s penalties put them within two points.

A try by wing Semisi Masirewa extended Japan’s lead but Tonga closed in again after hooker Samiuela Moli’s try from a lineout.

Replacement flyhalf Rikiya Matsuda’s penalty then gave Japan some breathing room.

Earlier, Fiji handled defending champion Samoa 33-19 in Apia to start the Pacific Nations Cup with two wins. Fiji was up 30-5 by halftime. Hooker Tevita Ikanivere scored two tries around one by debutant center Iosefo Masi for 17-0 after 17 minutes. Flyhalf Caleb Muntz slotted five of seven goalkicks. In a rainy second half, Samoa rallied with tries by winger Tumua Manu and captain Fritz Lee but Fiji held on.

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports