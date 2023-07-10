Allisen Corpuz poses with the winner's trophy after the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
date 2023-07-10

Allisen Corpuz wins US Women's Open
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
F1 British Grand Prix
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
FILE - West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Huggins has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, Friday, June 16, a month after the university suspended him for three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Bob Huggins disputes resignation
This image released by Lionsgate shows Sabrina Wu as Deadeye, from left, Ashley Park as Audrey, Sherry Cola as Lolo, and Stephanie Hsu as Kat, in a scene from "Joy Ride." (Ed Araquel/Lionsgate via AP)
‘Joy Ride’ movie review
World News

Heavy rains cause flooding and mudslides in southwest Japan, where at least 6 people are missing

Vehicles shift through a flooded street in Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture, southern Japan Monday, July 10, 2023. Torrential rain is pounding southwestern Japan, triggering floods and mudslides Monday as weather officials issued emergency heavy rain warning in parts of on the southern most main island of Kyushu. (Kyodo News via AP)
A vehicle is stuck on a street flooded due to a heavy rain in Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture, southern Japan Monday, July 10, 2023. Torrential rain is pounding southwestern Japan, triggering floods and mudslides Monday as weather officials issued emergency heavy rain warning in parts of on the southern most main island of Kyushu. (Kyodo News via AP)
A person wades through a street due to a heavy rain in Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture, southern Japan Monday, July 10, 2023. Torrential rain is pounding southwestern Japan, triggering floods and mudslides Monday as weather officials issued emergency heavy rain warning in parts of on the southern most main island of Kyushu. (Kyodo News via AP)
TOKYO (AP) — Torrential rain has been pounding southwestern Japan, triggering floods and mudslides and leaving at least six people missing Monday.

Rains falling on the regions of Kyushu and Chugoku since the weekend caused flooding along a number of rivers as well as mudslides, closing roads, disrupting trains and cutting the water supply in some areas.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued an emergency heavy rain warning for Fukuoka and Oita prefectures on the southern main island of Kyushu, urging residents in riverside and hillside areas to take maximum caution. More than 1.7 million residents in vulnerable areas were urged to take shelter.

Other news
Monsignor Victor Manuel Fernandez, archbishop of La Plata, smiles after a Mass at the Cathedral in La Plata, Argentina, Sunday, July 9, 2023. Fernandez was appointed by Pope Francis to head the Holy See's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Vatican. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Argentina archbishop says he made mistakes in handling abuse allegations against priest
An Argentine archbishop chosen by Pope Francis to head the Vatican office that ensures doctrinal orthodoxy concedes he made mistakes in handling a 2019 case of a priest accused of sexual abuse of minors.
A house in Rolling Hills Estates is severely damaged after a landslide on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County early Sunday, July 9, 2023. Multiple homes were evacuated in the Los Angeles-area city after a major ground shift put them at risk of collapse, officials said Sunday. (Michael Hixon/The Orange County Register via AP)
12 homes evacuated in Southern California city after ground shifts
Officials say twelve homes were evacuated in a Los Angeles-area city Saturday night after a major ground shift put them at risk of collapse.
Allisen Corpuz wins the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach for her first LPGA title
Allisen Corpuz picked the right time and the right place for her first big win. She won the first U.S.
FILE - PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a news conference before the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, June 22, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. Monahan is returning to work just over a month after he stepped away for a “medical situation” during a tumultuous time of working out a surprise commercial agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Stephenson resigns from PGA Tour board over ‘serious concerns’ about Saudi deal, according to report
The Washington Post is reporting former AT&T Chairman Randall Stephenson has resigned from the PGA Tour policy board.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said at least six people were missing.

In the town of Soeda in Fukuoka prefecture, two people were buried underneath a mudslide. One was rescued alive, but the other was found without vital signs, the agency said. Further information on their condition wasn’t immediately available.

In the city of Karatsu in Saga prefecture, rescue workers were searching for three people whose houses were hit by a mudslide, the agency said.

Three others were missing elsewhere in the region.

Footage on NHK television showed muddy water from the swollen Yamakuni River gushing over a bridge in the town of Yabakei in Oita prefecture.