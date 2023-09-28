Washington Gov. Jay Inslee tests positive for COVID-19 for 3rd time

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19 for the third time.

Inslee’s office said in a statement Thursday that he had tested positive and was experiencing very mild symptoms, including a cough. He plans to continue working.

Prior to receiving his updated booster Wednesday evening, the 72-year-old Democratic governor was exposed to an individual who tested positive for the virus. Inslee tested positive Thursday morning.

Inslee also tested positive for COVID-19 this past February, as well as in May 2022.

“COVID remains with us and vaccination remains as important as ever,” Inslee said in a statement. “We are so appreciative that we have this vaccine that has the ability to keep you out of the hospital or worse. I’m glad I received it and encourage others to take advantage.”