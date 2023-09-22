Prime Video to add ads
Office of Gun Violence Prevention
This week in not real news
What’s streaming now
Tropical Storm Ophelia
Sports

Falcons CB Jeff Okudah could make Atlanta debut against his former team

 
Share

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — After practicing all week, Atlanta cornerback Jeff Okudah could make his Falcons debut against his former team Sunday.

Okudah was listed as questionable on the final injury report from the Falcons (2-0), who travel to Detroit to meet the Lions.

Okudah was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft by the Lions, but injuries and other issues limited his effectiveness. He was dealt to the Falcons during the offseason for a fifth-round pick.

A right foot injury sustained in training camp kept Okudah from playing in the first two games. But he returned to practice two weeks ago and could be ready to go against his former team. He fully participated in all three practices this week.

Other news
FILE - This is a 2023 photo of Clark Phillips of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. Falcons rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III was carted off the practice field with a leg injury during Tuesday's, Aug. 8, 2023, joint practice with the Miami Dolphins.(AP Photo/File)
Falcons rookie CB Clark Phillips III carted off with leg injury during joint practice with Dolphins
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) runs a drill during the NFL football team's training camp, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
Falcons expect cornerback Jeff Okudah to return from ankle injury early in season
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) runs a drill during the NFL football team's training camp, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah carted off practice field with ankle injury

The only other player on the injury report was running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who missed the first two games with a thigh injury. He was listed as questionable after sitting out practice Thursday and getting only limited time Friday.

Linebacker Troy Anderson has been cleared to play after missing the victory last week over Green Bay recovering from a concussion.

Despite his struggles in Detroit, Okudah is not looking at this as a revenge game. He said his time with the Lions was a valuable learning experience.

“The highs. The lows. Playing through adversity,” he said. “Those lessons are invaluable and things I could point to for the rest of my career.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

    1. #44 LB Troy Andersen (concussion)

    2. Limited Participation

      3. N/A

    4. Did Not Participate

      5. #93 DL Calais Campbell (not injury related – resting player)

Thursday, Sept. 21

    6. Full Participation

      7. #1 CB Jeff Okudah (foot)

    8. Limited Participation

      9. N/A

    10. Did Not Participate

      11. #48 OLB Bud Dupree (illness)

      12. #84 RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh)

Friday, Sept. 22

    13. Full Participation

      14. #1 CB Jeff Okudah (foot)

    15. Limited Participation

      16. #84 RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh)

    17. Did Not Participate

      18. N/A

Friday, Sept. 22 – Game Report

    19. Questionable

      20. #1 CB Jeff Okudah (foot)

      21. #84 RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh)

    22. Doubtful

      23. N/A

    24. Out

      25. N/A