Rays LHP Springs expected to go on IL, manager Cash says

Tampa Bay Rays starter Jeffrey Springs pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 13, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Tampa Bay Rays starter Jeffrey Springs pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 13, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

TORONTO (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Jeffrey Springs is expected to go on the injured listw ith ulnar nerve inflammation.

Speaking after the Rays lost at Toronto on Friday and ended a 13-0 start, manager Kevin Cash said he expects Springs to be sidelined for some time.

“We’ve talked about getting some opinions, putting doctor’s heads together, our training staff,” Cash said. “But I’m confident he’s not going to be on the mound any time soon for us.”

Springs left two pitches into the fourth inning Thursday against Boston, departing after throwing a 79.8 mph changeup and a 83.5 mph slider to Justin Turner, then looking at his hand and elbow.

“The pitch prior, kind of just felt a little bit of something in the elbow, forearm area,” Springs said after Thursday’s game. “It was kind of hard to pinpoint.”

Before Friday’s game, Cash said Springs still felt the same as he had the previous day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tampa Bay already had five pitchers on the injured list. That group includes right-hander Tyler Glasnow, out with a strained left oblique muscle, and righty Shane Baz, recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The Rays recalled right-hander Yonny Chirinos from Triple-A Durham on Friday, and he pitched 3 2/3 innings. Right-hander Braden Bristo was optioned to Triple-A to make room for Chirinos. ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports