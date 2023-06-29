FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
New York lawmaker injured at new Louis Armstrong Center opening

By Associated Press
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A state lawmaker was knocked over and injured during the opening ceremony for a new cultural center dedicated to Louis Armstrong in New York City on Thursday, officials said.

New York state Assemblyman Jeffrion Aubrey, who was attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Louis Armstrong Center in Queens, was walking down from the stage after delivering a speech when a man collided with him and knocked him over, according to the New York Times.

Aubry suffered a laceration to his head and was transported to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition, police said.

Juan Ángel Napout, the former president of soccer’s South American governing body, is to be released from a federal prison and deported after serving 5 1/2 years of his sentence.
Body cameras have proliferated in law enforcement agencies in the U.S. over the past decade, amid mounting scrutiny over how officers and agents interact with the communities they serve.
Three Florida men have been charged with making $22 million through illegal insider trading before the public announcement that an acquisition firm was going to take former President Donald Trump’s media company public.
New York started new inspections this month at the unlicensed pot shops that are troubling the state’s fledgling legal marijuana market.

The 23-year old assailant had exited his silver Hyundai after driving it through a street that was closed off for the ceremony, according to police. After knocking down Aubry, 75, the man fled the area by foot and was caught later by police.

Police said the man, who is now in custody with charges pending, came to the ribbon-cutting ceremony after fleeing another crime he had been involved in at a different location.

Aaron Prashad, an emergency medical technician who was at the scene, told the Times that he had watched as the assailant pulled onto the curb and accelerated toward the crowd, close to people, before going into reverse and jumping out of the car as police officers approached.

“He was definitely going to drive through,” Prashad said.