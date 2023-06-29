New York lawmaker injured at new Louis Armstrong Center opening

NEW YORK (AP) — A state lawmaker was knocked over and injured during the opening ceremony for a new cultural center dedicated to Louis Armstrong in New York City on Thursday, officials said.

New York state Assemblyman Jeffrion Aubrey, who was attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Louis Armstrong Center in Queens, was walking down from the stage after delivering a speech when a man collided with him and knocked him over, according to the New York Times.

Aubry suffered a laceration to his head and was transported to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition, police said.

The 23-year old assailant had exited his silver Hyundai after driving it through a street that was closed off for the ceremony, according to police. After knocking down Aubry, 75, the man fled the area by foot and was caught later by police.

Police said the man, who is now in custody with charges pending, came to the ribbon-cutting ceremony after fleeing another crime he had been involved in at a different location.

Aaron Prashad, an emergency medical technician who was at the scene, told the Times that he had watched as the assailant pulled onto the curb and accelerated toward the crowd, close to people, before going into reverse and jumping out of the car as police officers approached.

“He was definitely going to drive through,” Prashad said.