NATO members have tentative agreement to extend Secretary-General Stoltenberg’s tenure another year

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
World News

NATO members have tentative agreement to extend Secretary-General Stoltenberg’s tenure another year

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Attendance by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and a video address by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Thursday's European Union summit will underscore the importance that the 27 EU leaders attach to protecting their eastern flank from Russian aggression and beefing up Ukraine's defense capabilities. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
1 of 2 | 

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Attendance by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and a video address by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Thursday’s European Union summit will underscore the importance that the 27 EU leaders attach to protecting their eastern flank from Russian aggression and beefing up Ukraine’s defense capabilities. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and European Council President Charles Michel speak with the media as they arrive for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Attendance by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and a video address by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Thursday's European Union summit will underscore the importance that the 27 EU leaders attach to protecting their eastern flank from Russian aggression and beefing up Ukraine's defense capabilities. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
2 of 2 | 

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and European Council President Charles Michel speak with the media as they arrive for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Attendance by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and a video address by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Thursday’s European Union summit will underscore the importance that the 27 EU leaders attach to protecting their eastern flank from Russian aggression and beefing up Ukraine’s defense capabilities. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By AAMER MADHANI and SEUNG MIN KIM
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — NATO members have reached a tentative agreement to ask Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to remain head of the 31-member transatlantic alliance for another year, according to a U.S. official familiar with the decision.

The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the decision still needs to be finalized by alliance members. The much-anticipated decision to formally ask Stoltenberg to extend his tenure for another year is expected to happen relatively soon, the official said.

NATO members are scheduled to hold their annual summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11-12. President Joe Biden conveyed to Stoltenberg during their recent meeting at the White House that it was evident there wasn’t going to be consensus in the near term among NATO allies on picking a new permanent leader, the official said.

Other news
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, right, talk while waiting for other leaders to arrive in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Leaders of seven NATO allies met in the Netherlands with Secretary-General Stoltenberg for talks ahead of the alliance's summit in Lithuania next month. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
NATO warns not to underestimate Russian forces, and tells Moscow it has increased preparedness
NATO’s chief said Tuesday that the power of Russia’s military shouldn’t be underestimated following the weekend mutiny against it by Wagner Group mercenaries, and said the alliance has increased its readiness to confront Russia in recent days.
United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, right, greets NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, June 15, 2023. NATO defense ministers are holding two days of meetings to discuss their support for Ukraine and ways to boost the defenses of eastern flank allies near Russia. A meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group is being held to drum up more military aid for the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
NATO sees no change in Russia’s nuclear posture despite Belarus leader’s claims
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the military organization has seen no evidence that Russia has changed its nuclear posture.
FILE- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses a media conference in Chisinau, Moldova, prior to the European Political Community Summit, May 31, 2023. Von der Leyen on Tuesday, June 6 says she has no interest in becoming the new leader of NATO as the trans-Atlantic military alliance seeks a successor to Jens Stoltenberg. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, file)
EU chief von der Leyen says she isn’t interested in the top job at NATO
BERLIN (AP) — The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, says she has no interest in becoming the new leader of NATO as the trans-Atlantic military alliance seeks a successor to Jens Stoltenberg.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speak during a press meeting in Lulea, Sweden, Tuesday May 30, 2023. (Jonas Ekströmer/TT News Agency via AP)
US says ‘the time is now’ for Sweden to join NATO and for Turkey to get new F-16s
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the “time is now” for Turkey to drop its objections to Sweden joining NATO but says the Biden administration also believes that Turkey should be provided with upgraded F-16 fighters “as soon as possible.”

Stoltenberg, a former Norwegian prime minister, has been NATO’s top civilian official since 2014. His term was due to expire last year but was extended for a second time to keep a steady hand at the helm after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee who is leading a delegation to Vilnius next month, said in an interview Thursday that it was her expectation that Stoltenberg’s term would be extended and called it “very good news for NATO and for the allies.”

“I think Stoltenberg has proved to be critical as the challenges to NATO have unfolded over the last couple of years,” Shaheen said. “He’s been very adept at working with all the NATO countries and I think any time we’re in the middle of a crisis — as we are now with what’s happening in the war in Ukraine — being able to maintain that kind of stability and leadership that he’s provided is really critical.”

Biden made it clear to Stoltenberg that he would welcome him sticking around longer — particularly with no end in sight to the war in Ukraine and with the challenge of getting Sweden approved as a member of the alliance. NATO leaders largely agreed with Biden that maintaining “continuity” at this delicate moment for the alliance is essential, the official said.

Douglas Lute, who served as U.S. ambassador to NATO under President Barack Obama, said extending Stoltenberg’s tenure offers NATO the path of least resistance.

“What the alliance does not need right now is a lack of solidarity over who to succeed him,” Lute said. “The simplest thing is for him to be extended.”

Biden had spoken highly of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. NATO is keen to name a woman to the top post, and Denmark’s prime minister was thought to be a favorite after a meeting with Biden earlier this month, but she has publicly said that she was not seeking the job. British Prime Rishi Sunak also lobbied Biden on behalf of British Defense Minister Ben Wallace.

Frederiksen faced stiff headwinds. Poland opposes the next secretary-general coming from a Nordic state after Stoltenberg’s long tenure, according to the U.S. official.

Stoltenberg’s predecessor, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, is from Denmark. Polish officials are pushing for the next secretary-general to come from a Baltic state, according to the U.S. official. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has emerged as their preferred candidate.

Some members are also insistent that the next secretary-general be a former head of state, which made the path difficult for Wallace, the U.S. official said.

Associated Press writer Chris Megerian contributed reporting.