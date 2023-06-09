AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

June 9, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2923.558
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3024.556
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2924.547½
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2627.491
Wilmington (Washington)2528.471
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2329.4426

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)2923.558
Greenville (Boston)2924.547½
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2525.5003
Rome (Atlanta)2628.4814
Asheville (Houston)2327.4605
Hickory (Texas)1931.3809

___

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn 7, Greenville 6

Bowling Green 7, Winston-Salem 2

Greesboro 5, Wilmington 4

Rome 3, Hickory 0

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, ppd.

Asheville 8, Aberdeen 6

Thursday's Games

Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 1, 1st game

Jersey Shore 1, Hudson Valley 0, 2nd game

Greesboro 1, Wilmington 0

Rome 2, Hickory 1

Greenville at Brooklyn, ppd.

Aberdeen 3, Asheville 1

Winston-Salem 4, Bowling Green 0

Friday's Games

Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hickory at Rome, 5 p.m.

Greenville at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

