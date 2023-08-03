Fourth-ranked women’s player Jessica Pegula cruises into the DC Open quarterfinals

Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Trump indictment
FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, with McElroy, a Black journalism professor, after botched attempts to hire her unraveled after pushback over her past work promoting diversity. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with professor
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as the former officers, all of whom are white, appeared in federal court. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault
Picketers demonstrate outside Disney studios on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
SAG-AFTRA strike
Sports

Fourth-ranked women’s player Jessica Pegula cruises into the DC Open quarterfinals

Fourth-ranked women’s player Jessica Pegula serves in the first set of her opening match at the DC Open against fellow American Peyton Stearns on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 in Washington. Pegula, the top seed this year, won the tournament in Washington in 2019. (AP Photo/Stephen Whyno)

Fourth-ranked women’s player Jessica Pegula serves in the first set of her opening match at the DC Open against fellow American Peyton Stearns on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 in Washington. Pegula, the top seed this year, won the tournament in Washington in 2019. (AP Photo/Stephen Whyno)

By STEPHEN WHYNO
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jessica Pegula rolled into the quarterfinals at the DC Open by beating fellow American Peyton Stearns in straight sets Thursday.

The fourth-ranked women’s player in the world and tournament’s top seed shook off a slow start and overpowered Stearns on the way to a 6-3, 6-4 victory. The Buffalo native next plays Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina on Friday for a spot in the semifinals.

Pegula won this event in Washington in 2019, one of the 29-year-old’s two career singles titles. She’s coming off a quarterfinal loss at Wimbledon and an exit in the round of 32 at the French Open.

The big upset of the day came just before Pegula and Stearns stepped onto stadium court. Sixth-ranked Caroline Garcia, the tournament’s second seed, got knocked out in the round of 16 by Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-3.

Fans waved Ukraine’s blue and yellow flag in the stands after Kostyuk broke Garcia to win the match. She joined wild card Elina Svitolina as women’s players from the war-torn country to reach the quarterfinals in Washington, with Kostyuk set to play Liudmila Samsonova from Russia on Friday for a spot in the semis.

On the men’s side of the draw, fifth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 6-3, and J.J. Wolf beat Michael Mmoh 6-4, 7-6 (5). No. 1 seed Taylor Fritz is set to face three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in prime time.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis