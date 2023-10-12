Israel-Hamas war
Steve Scalise
Powerball winner
Mona Lisa secret
Jada Pinkett Smith
Sports

Andrew Mangiapane has 2 goals and an assist, Flames beat Jets 5-3 in opener

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon, left, checks Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
1 of 5 | 

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon, left, checks Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Calgary Flames assistant coach Dan Lamber looks to the scoreboard during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
2 of 5 | 

Calgary Flames assistant coach Dan Lamber looks to the scoreboard during the first period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi (13) digs for the puck as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom and defenseman Noah Hanifin try to clear it during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
3 of 5 | 

Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi (13) digs for the puck as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom and defenseman Noah Hanifin try to clear it during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, left, gets hit by the stick of Calgary Flames forward A.J. Greer during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
4 of 5 | 

Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, left, gets hit by the stick of Calgary Flames forward A.J. Greer during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi, left, stumbles as Calgary Flames forward A.J. Greer watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
5 of 5 | 

Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi, left, stumbles as Calgary Flames forward A.J. Greer watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
 
Share

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane had two goals and an assist and the Calgary Flames beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 on Wednesday night in their season opener.

Elias Lindholm added a goal and two assists, defensemen Rasmus Andersson and MacKenzie Weegar also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves.

Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Alex Iafallo scored for Winnipeg, with Connor Hellebuyck stopping 17 shots.

Winnipeg outshot Calgary 28-14 after two periods, but trailed 3-2.

Other news
Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser celebrates a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Brock Boeser scores 4 goals, Canucks rout Oilers 8-1 to start a home-and-home opening set
Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens with teammates during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Matthews scores 2 late goals for hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Canadiens 6-5 in shootout
Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens with William Nylander (88) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Auston Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs rally to beat Canadiens 6-5 in shootout

Scheifele tied it with 5:42 left, and Lindholm put the Flames back in front with 1:32 to go when he was fed by Mangiapane from behind the net. Mangiapane added an empty-netter.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host Florida on Saturday.

Flames: At Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl