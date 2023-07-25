Jets running back Michael Carter confident he’ll bounce back after second-year struggles

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Michael Carter was a bright spot in the New York Jets’ offense as a rookie, a versatile running back who could turn a small play into a big gain from anywhere on the field.

Then came a shaky second season that included frustration for Carter and doubts from outside the organization.

“To be honest, it was a long ... year,” Carter said Tuesday. “But it was a lot of stuff out of my control, if I’m being honest, too.”

Carter averaged 4.3 yards per carry as a rookie, rushing for 639 yards and four touchdowns while catching 36 passes for 325 yards. Last season, the 2021 fourth-round pick out of North Carolina ran for just 3.5 yards per attempt while finishing with 402 yards and three scores. He caught 41 passes for 288 yards but seemed to lack the explosiveness that made him appear to be such a promising weapon.

“I was a little too emotional last year because I really love football,” Carter said. “All you want to do is be great. It’s the only job I’ve ever had. I’ve never worked at Publix or none of that. I’ve just played football my whole life, so I put my all into it. When something doesn’t go your way, it hurts extra.”

Especially when your performance is publicly dissected on a regular basis.

Some fans and media think the Aaron Rodgers-led offense should sign free agent Dalvin Cook to help the backfield as Breece Hall continues his comeback from a serious knee injury. Carter is part of a running backs room that also includes Zonovan Knight, who saw a lot of work late last season, and speedy rookie fifth-rounder Israel Abanikanda.

Carter — who told reporters, “I see everything y’all say” — thinks some are counting him out as being a major contributor again.

“Yeah,” Carter said. “I do feel like that.”

And does that make him a bit angry?

“Hmm, yeah,” Carter said with a grin. “But also, they’re fans, so it’s like, they really enjoy watching their team succeed and if I’m not helping that, from a fan standpoint, I understand. But also, I’m only human and players (screw) up, too.”

Hall broke out as a major playmaker last season until a torn ACL in his left knee ended a promising campaign after just seven games. Instead of Carter getting more carries, the Jets traded for veteran James Robinson — a move that puzzled Carter.

“So I’m thinking, y’all don’t think I’m that good here?” Carter said. “So, it’s a mental game.”

Carter said his preparation last year was no less intense than it was his first season, adding he thinks he actually did more each week. But one big factor was the Jets’ offense struggling as a whole to find consistency. That led to defenses loading up on the run game.

“I did get some tough looks last year,” he said. “At one point, I was probably like leading the league in stacked boxes,” he said. “Not that I demand that respect but just situations. And then on top of that, there are some moments where I could have come up big and I just, you know, probably didn’t.”

The Jets moved on from offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur in the offseason and hired Nathaniel Hackett, reuniting Rodgers with the play caller who helped lead him to his last two NFL MVP awards in Green Bay.

Carter said having a quarterback of Rodgers’ experience and ability surely will help alleviate those stacked boxes — giving the offensive skill players chances to make plays. And Carter came to camp a bit slimmer this summer and has been impressive.

“He’s been great this entire offseason,” coach Robert Saleh said. “I think he’s going to bounce back really well.”

With Hall on the physically unable to perform list, Carter is getting the bulk of the carries with the starting offense in training camp. It has him feeling confident again — and he insists last season was a personal anomaly.

“I’m 24 years old and I’ve been playing football since I was 4,” Carter said. “So statistically, my year wasn’t great. But if you really look at it, I’m like 19 for 20. I’m in good shape. ...

“I know what I’m capable of and you’ll see.”

NOTES: WR Allen Lazard didn’t practice with what Saleh said was muscle tightness in his left leg, which was covered in a sleeve. ... First-round pick Will McDonald returned after missing a few days with a bruised leg and had a few would-be sacks in padded team drill sessions.

___

