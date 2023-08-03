FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
U.S. News

Man accused of firing shots outside Jewish school in Tennessee charged with multiple crimes

FILE - Memphis police officers work the scene of a shooting at Margolin Hebrew School on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. A man suspected of trying to enter the Jewish school with a gun and firing shots outside the building has been charged with multiple crimes, the lead agency looking into the shooting said Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP, File)
The flag of Israel flutters in the wind above crime scene tape outside Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South after a man attempted to enter the Jewish school with a gun and fired shots after he couldn't get into the building, on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Memphis Tenn. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP)
Memphis Police officers respond to a scene near the intersection of McCrory Avenue and Gary Street in Memphis, Tenn., Monday, July 31, 2023. Memphis police said officers shot a suspect after he attempted to enter a Jewish school with a gun and fired shots after he couldn't get into the building. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP)
A Memphis Police Department officer stands next to a maroon Ram pickup truck that had been driven by an armed suspect, in this area of McCrory Avenue and Gary Street in Memphis, Tenn., Monday, July 31, 2023. Memphis police said officers shot the suspect after he attempted to enter a Jewish school with a gun and fired shots after he couldn't get into the building. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP)
Memphis police officers work the scene of an officer-involved shooting, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Memphis police said officers shot a suspect after he attempted to enter a Jewish school with a gun and fired shots after he couldn't get into the building. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man suspected of trying to enter a Jewish school with a gun in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday and firing shots outside the building has been charged with multiple crimes, the lead agency looking into the shooting said Wednesday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Joel Bowman, 31, of Stanton, Tennessee, was charged with criminal attempted second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, possessing a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, carrying weapons on school property, and assault against a first responder.

Bowman remained hospitalized in Memphis as of Wednesday, the bureau said. Officers shot Bowman after finding his truck soon after he left the school, and he was hospitalized in critical condition, police said at the time. Bowman had exited the truck with a firearm in hand, and the “situation escalated,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday.

A message left at one phone listing for Bowman wasn’t immediately returned, and a second phone listing rang unanswered. Representatives of the prosecutor’s office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation didn’t immediately respond to an email asking if Bowman had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Bowman had tried to enter Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South on Monday afternoon but was denied entrance into the building, the bureau said. He fired several shots and then left in a maroon pickup truck, police have said.

No one at the school was injured. Classes were not in session, and limited staff and construction workers were present, a security official said.