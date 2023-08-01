FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is displayed, May 9, 2012, in Mountain View, Calif. Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in the U.S., after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Politics

Jill Biden says exercise including spin classes and jogging helps her find ‘inner strength’

FILE - First lady Jill Biden rides a bicycle along the beach at Kiawah Island, S.C., Aug. 14, 2022.
1 of 5 

FILE - First lady Jill Biden rides a bicycle along the beach at Kiawah Island, S.C., Aug. 14, 2022. Jill Biden says exercise helps her find ‘inner strength.’ The first lady attends spin classes when she’s on the road. She rides a bicycle near her Delaware beach home. She jogs on the White House driveway. Biden also takes barre classes and rides a Peloton bike. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
FILE - First lady Jill Biden, joined by Will B. Reynolds III, U.S. Army veteran and founding board member of Team RWB, high fives runners during the Joining Forces Military Kids Workout on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 29, 2023. Jill Biden says exercise helps her find ‘inner strength.’ The first lady attends spin classes when she's on the road. She rides a bicycle near her Delaware beach home. She jogs on the White House driveway. Biden also takes barre classes and rides a Peloton bike. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
2 of 5 

FILE - First lady Jill Biden, joined by Will B. Reynolds III, U.S. Army veteran and founding board member of Team RWB, high fives runners during the Joining Forces Military Kids Workout on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 29, 2023. Jill Biden says exercise helps her find ‘inner strength.’ The first lady attends spin classes when she’s on the road. She rides a bicycle near her Delaware beach home. She jogs on the White House driveway. Biden also takes barre classes and rides a Peloton bike. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
FILE - First lady Jill Biden rides her bike with President Joe Biden on a trail at Gordon's Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sept. 19, 2021. Jill Biden says exercise helps her find ‘inner strength.’ The first lady attends spin classes when she's on the road. She rides a bicycle near her Delaware beach home. She jogs on the White House driveway. Biden also takes barre classes and rides a Peloton bike. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
3 of 5 

FILE - First lady Jill Biden rides her bike with President Joe Biden on a trail at Gordon’s Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sept. 19, 2021. Jill Biden says exercise helps her find ‘inner strength.’ The first lady attends spin classes when she’s on the road. She rides a bicycle near her Delaware beach home. She jogs on the White House driveway. Biden also takes barre classes and rides a Peloton bike. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden ride their bikes at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., July 31, 2023. Jill Biden says exercise helps her find ‘inner strength.’ The first lady attends spin classes when she's on the road. She rides a bicycle near her Delaware beach home. She jogs on the White House driveway. Biden also takes barre classes and rides a Peloton bike. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, FIle)
4 of 5 

FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden ride their bikes at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., July 31, 2023. Jill Biden says exercise helps her find ‘inner strength.’ The first lady attends spin classes when she’s on the road. She rides a bicycle near her Delaware beach home. She jogs on the White House driveway. Biden also takes barre classes and rides a Peloton bike. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, FIle)
FILE - First lady Jill Biden rides a bicycle in Gordon's Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Del., March 20, 2022. Jill Biden says exercise helps her find ‘inner strength.’ The first lady attends spin classes when she's on the road. She rides a bicycle near her Delaware beach home. She jogs on the White House driveway. Biden also takes barre classes and rides a Peloton bike. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
5 of 5 

FILE - First lady Jill Biden rides a bicycle in Gordon’s Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Del., March 20, 2022. Jill Biden says exercise helps her find ‘inner strength.’ The first lady attends spin classes when she’s on the road. She rides a bicycle near her Delaware beach home. She jogs on the White House driveway. Biden also takes barre classes and rides a Peloton bike. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Spin classes when she’s on the road. Biking near her Delaware beach home. Jogging on the White House driveway.

Jill Biden says exercise helps her find her “inner strength.” She gets out of bed at 5:45 a.m. most mornings to fit exercise into her schedule.

The first lady also takes barre classes and rides a Peloton bike.

Early morning workouts are when the 72-year-old can focus on herself, she says in the cover story for the upcoming September issue of Women’s Health magazine.

“I need to be with myself and find inner strength so I can be strong for everyone else,” Biden says.

The first lady is a longtime runner who finished the Marine Corps Marathon in 1998. But these days she jogs around the White House driveway that circles the South Lawn because of the security presence that would be needed if she were to run on District of Columbia streets, like Bill Clinton did when he was president. Clinton eventually had a jogging track built around the south driveway during his first term, but it was paved over years later.

Biden is often seen leaving SoulCycle studios after workouts in Washington or when she travels around the country or abroad. She and Akshata Murty, the wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, went to a class together during her trip to London in May for the coronation of King Charles III.

Sunak met with President Joe Biden at the White House the following month and afterward commented on how much time he and the president had spent together in the preceding months. “I gather our wives have even started to take spin classes together,” Sunak added.

Exercise has been a part of Jill Biden’s life since she was a child who liked to roller skate. She took up ice skating in college and enjoyed swimming while pregnant with daughter Ashley.

She wrote in her memoir that she kept a pair of running shoes by the front door of their house in Wilmington, Delaware, when Ashley was a teenager.

“Whenever she and I would get into an argument, I’d put on those shoes to go running and calm myself down,” she wrote. “We argued so much, I became a marathon runner.”

At the White House, the first lady is up early to feed cat Willow and dog Commander before she takes the German shepherd outside for a walk.

As for her diet, she likes to eat fish and vegetables. She takes lunch with her on days when she’s teaching her English and writing classes at Northern Virginia Community College.

The September issue of Women’s Health, featuring a U.S. first lady on its cover for the first time, will hit newsstands on Aug. 15.