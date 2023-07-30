This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
Forte survives photo finish and an inquiry to win the Jim Dandy at Saratoga

 
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Forte survived a photo finish and a stewards’ inquiry to win the $500,000 Jim Dandy by a nose at Saratoga on Saturday, giving Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher his record-extending seventh victory in the Grade 1 race.

It was Forte’s first win since taking the Florida Derby in April. He paid $3.50 to win.

Ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., Forte ran nine furlongs in 1:49.61 on a sloppy track. Saudi Crown was second and Angel of Empire was another half-length back in third. Disarm was fourth and Hit Show last in the five-horse field. Brad Cox trains Saudi Crown, Angel of Empire and Hit Show.

The inquiry into the stretch run resulted in no change to the order of finish.

Forte finished second in the Belmont Stakes on June 10, his first start back from 10 weeks’ rest after being scratched the morning of the Kentucky Derby on May 6 with a bruised foot. The colt had been the morning-line favorite for the Derby.

The victory was worth $275,000. Forte has seven wins in nine career starts.

