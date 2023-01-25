WVa gov goes on the road to tout income tax cut proposal

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is going on the road to tout his proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50%.

The Republican governor and Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy will conduct meetings Wednesday at the Parkersburg City Council chambers, Thursday at Tamarack in Beckley and Friday at Independence Hall in Wheeling. All three events will be livestreamed.

The governor’s tax proposal was passed by the House of Delegates last week and is now before the Senate, where legislative leadership has clashed with Justice over proposals to cut taxes for nearly two years. Senate Republican leaders say they’ll offer their own proposal.

Justice’s plan would cut the income tax rate by 30% this year and another 10% in each of the next two years.