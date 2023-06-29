J.J. Watt signs multi-year deal to be a studio analyst for CBS Sports

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Sports

J.J. Watt signs multi-year deal to be a studio analyst for CBS Sports

FILE - Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. J.J. Watt has signed a multi-year deal with CBS Sports to serve as a studio analyst. The announcement was made Thursday, June 29, 2023, by CBS Sports President David Berson.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

FILE - Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. J.J. Watt has signed a multi-year deal with CBS Sports to serve as a studio analyst. The announcement was made Thursday, June 29, 2023, by CBS Sports President David Berson.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — J.J. Watt has signed a multi-year deal with CBS Sports to serve as a studio analyst. The announcement was made Thursday by CBS Sports President David Berson.

Watt’s first appearance will be on “The NFL Today” during Week 1 on Sept. 9. He’ll also be an analyst for NFL shows on CBS Sports Network and online.

“I love the game too much to be away from it entirely. I’m very excited to be joining CBS Sports to contribute across all their NFL shows and platforms, including working alongside and learning from JB, Coach, Boomer, Phil and Nate this fall,” Watt said in a statement. “Hopefully fans will enjoy the insights and knowledge I’ve gained over my 12 years in the NFL and if we’re lucky, we’ll share a few laughs along the way as well.”

Other news
FILE - Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) poses with his wife, Kealia, and their son, Koa, before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Former NFL star J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia, have announced an investment in the English soccer club Burnley, which recently earned promotion to the Premier League. The two announced their investement on Monday, May 1, 2023, with J.J. joking that he's “officially retiring from retirement.” (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn, File)
JJ Watt and wife Kealia invest in English club Burnley
BURNLEY, England (AP) — Former NFL star J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia, have announced an investment in the English soccer club Burnley, which recently earned promotion to the Premier League.

Watt was a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year and retired last season after a 12-year career in which he had 114 1/2 sacks. He was the 11th overall pick in the 2011 draft by Houston and spent 10 seasons with the Texans before playing the last two years for the Arizona Cardinals.

The 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year is the only player in league history to record multiple seasons with at least 20 sacks.

Watt has been busy since retiring. Watt and his wife, former U.S. soccer midfielder Kealia Watt, became investors in the Burnley Football Club in May.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL