From Brazil’s Amazon to bossa nova and beyond, prolific pianist João Donato dies at 88

FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Russian bridge to Crimea attacked again
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
FILE - New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley walks across the field before an NFL wild-card football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. Barkley and the Giants failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension by the Monday, July 17, 2023, deadline for franchised players, leaving the star running back with the option of playing for the tag-mandated $10.1 million salary or maybe taking the season off. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
Saquon Barkley’s franchise tag deadline
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. The judge presiding over the federal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, takes the bench in the case for the first time this week as she and lawyers for both sides discuss the procedures for handling classified information in the case. (U.S. Senate via AP)
Judge in Trump documents case
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
World News

From Brazil’s Amazon to bossa nova and beyond, prolific pianist João Donato dies at 88

FILE - Brazilian composer and pianist Joao Donato accepts the best latin jazz album award at the 11th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, Nov. 11, 2010, in Las Vegas. Donato, who helped lay the groundwork for bossa nova but defied confinement to any single genre, died on Monday, July 17, 2023, at age 88, according to his verified Instagram account. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

FILE - Brazilian composer and pianist Joao Donato accepts the best latin jazz album award at the 11th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, Nov. 11, 2010, in Las Vegas. Donato, who helped lay the groundwork for bossa nova but defied confinement to any single genre, died on Monday, July 17, 2023, at age 88, according to his verified Instagram account. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By DAVID BILLER
 
Share

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian composer and pianist João Donato, who helped lay the groundwork for bossa nova but throughout his career defied confinement to any single genre, died Monday. He was 88.

His death was announced on his verified Instagram account. Local media reported that he had been hospitalized and intubated with pneumonia.

Donato was prolific and inventive, collaborating with top artists at home and abroad, including Chet Baker, João Gilberto, Sergio Mendes, Tito Puente, Gilberto Gil, Gal Costa and countless others.

Other news
This image provided by researchers shows artifacts made of bony material from a giant sloth discovered at a rock shelter in Brazil, recovered from archaeological layers dated to 25,000 to 27,000 years ago. Research published Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Britain's Proceedings of the Royal Society B journal, suggests humans lived in South America at the same time as now-extinct giant sloths, bolstering evidence that people arrived in the Americas earlier than once thought. (Thais Rabito Pansani via AP)
Pendants made from giant sloths suggest earlier arrival of people in the Americas
New research suggests humans lived in South America at the same time as now extinct giant sloths, bolstering evidence that people arrived in the Americas earlier than previously thought.
FILE - President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, right, poses for a picture with Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Jan. 1, 2023. Lula met with Petro on Saturday, July 8, 2023, to build momentum for an upcoming summit on the Amazon rainforest and enhance efforts for its protection.(AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)
The presidents of Brazil and Colombia meet to boost cooperation ahead of Amazon summit
Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has met with his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro to build momentum for upcoming regional summit on the Amazon rainforest and enhance efforts for its protection.
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the closing session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit, Friday, June 23, 2023 in Paris. The aim of the two-day climate and finance summit was to set up concrete measures to help poor and developing countries whose predicaments have been worsened by the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine better tackle poverty and climate change. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, Pool)
Paris climate summit ends without a deal on global tax on shipping
The Paris summit on finance and climate has wrapped up without a deal for a tax on the greenhouse gas emissions produced from international shipping.
FILE - The courtroom is empty before the start of a pre-trial hearing of Mario Marcelo Santoro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 19, 2018. A federal court sentenced the Brazilian engineer to 27 years in prison on June 22, 2023 after he confessed to the 2018 murder of his ex-girlfriend Cecília Haddad in Australia. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo, File)
Brazilian is sentenced to 27 years in prison for killing ex-girlfriend in Australia
A federal court has sentenced Brazilian engineer Mário Marcelo Santoro to 27 years in prison after he confessed to the murder of his ex-girlfriend Cecília Haddad in Australia.

“Today we lost one of our greatest and most creative composers,” Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wrote on Twitter. “João Donato saw music in everything. He innovated, he passed through samba, bossa nova, jazz, forro and in the mixture of rhythm built something unique. He kept creating and innovating until the end.”

Donato was born in the Amazonian state of Acre on Brazil’s western border, far from the cultural hubs of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo. He showed prodigious musical ability as a boy upon receiving an accordion as a Christmas gift and soon after his family moved to Rio began playing professionally.

He floated between two rival jazz fan clubs, playing at both, making contacts and leaving an impression. He began recording with ensembles and his own compositions.

Among his best-known songs were “A ra” (The Frog), “Bananeira” (Banana Tree) and “Minha Saudade” (My Longing).

At times he showed reluctance to put lyrics to his music. Several weeks ago on his Instagram account, he recalled telling Gilberto Gil that a melody of his could have no lyrics. “And you, generously and kindly, said, ‘It does, it does, it does/everything does/it always does ...’”

On Monday, Gil recorded a video of himself with a guitar, sharing another instance of Donato coming to him with a catchy melody that he had created, but in need of lyrics.

Donato’s syncopation influenced the guitar beat developed by João Gilberto that blossomed into the bossa nova movement. By that time, Donato had set off to play in the U.S., first in Lake Tahoe and then Los Angeles. He spent 13 years living there, sometimes returning to Brazil to record bossa nova tracks as the style became a global craze.

But in the U.S. he also recorded the album “A Bad Donato,” which fused jazz, funk and soul. Informed by the sounds he heard from James Brown, Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin, it was indicative of the eclecticism throughout his career.

Music critic Irineu Franco Perpetuo said Donato’s music often features “hot” rhythms inviting one to dance, rather than bossa nova’s subdued and melancholy sway.

“He was larger than life, flamboyant, extroverted, so he can’t be put in the bossa nova box. He had a temperament that went beyond the restrained vibe of bossa nova,” Perpetuo said in a telephone interview. “He brought that exuberant rhythm. He is important in bossa nova, but he went beyond.”

Eventually, Donato returned to Rio, and continued collaborating and recording for decades.

“A sensitive and unique man, creator of his own style with a piano that was different than everything I had seen before. Sweet, precise and profound,” singer Marisa Monte, who partnered with Donato more recently, wrote on Twitter.

People passing in front of his bayside home in Rio’s Urca neighborhood, beneath Sugarloaf mountain, could eavesdrop on him playing inside. He released an album last year, and was still playing shows earlier this year.

“I’m not bossa nova, I’m not samba, I’m not jazz, I’m not rumba, I’m not forro. In truth, I’m all of that at the same time,” Donato told the Rio newspaper O Globo in a 2014 interview.

Donato’s wake will be held at Rio’s municipal theater.