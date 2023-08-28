This Week in Business: Job openings, Chewy earnings, August jobs report

NOW HIRING

The Labor Department on Tuesday issues its July job opening and labor turnover survey.

Analysts expect July job openings to hold firm in July around 9.6 million for the third month in a row. Overall, last month’s report signaled a healthy economy, with employers seeking to hire more people. The number of workers quitting is slightly above pre-pandemic levels, suggesting that many Americans continue to find more desirable jobs.

Job openings, in millions, by month:

Feb.: 10

March: 9.7

April: 10.3

May: 9.6

June: 9.6

July (est.): 9.6

Source: FactSet

CHEWY EARNINGS

Pet food delivery company Chewy reports its second-quarter financial results on Wednesday.

For the sixth quarter in a row, Wall Street is projecting that Florida-based Chewy will report a loss, this time of 5 cents per share. In each of the previous five quarters, Chewy has surprised investors and analysts by posting adjusted profits. For last year’s second quarter, Wall Street expected Chewy to post a loss of 12 cents per share, but the company instead logged a profit of 5 cents per share, the same as this year’s first quarter.

AUGUST JOBS DATA

The Labor Department gives its August report of hiring by nonfarm U.S. employers Friday.

U.S. employers added 187,000 jobs in July, fewer than expected. But the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% in a sign that the job market remains resilient, especially considering that the Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest 11 times since March 2022. Wall Street analysts are forecasting that U.S. economy added 175,000 jobs in August.

Nonfarm payrolls, monthly change, seasonally adjusted:

March: 187,000

April: 185,000

May: 281,000

June: 185,000

July: 187,000

Aug. (est.): 175,000