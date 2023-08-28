Historic Simon Biles win
Tropical Storm Idalia
Jacksonville racist attack
Prigozhin confirmed dead
Streaming this week
Business

This Week in Business: Job openings, Chewy earnings, August jobs report

 
Share

NOW HIRING

The Labor Department on Tuesday issues its July job opening and labor turnover survey.

Analysts expect July job openings to hold firm in July around 9.6 million for the third month in a row. Overall, last month’s report signaled a healthy economy, with employers seeking to hire more people. The number of workers quitting is slightly above pre-pandemic levels, suggesting that many Americans continue to find more desirable jobs.

Job openings, in millions, by month:

Feb.: 10

Other news
FILE - Mexican National Guards protect local farmers as they plant pine saplings in a recently deforested area in the San Miguel Topilejo borough of Mexico City, Aug. 13, 2023. Illegal logging is particularly acute in San Miguel Topilejo, which, because it has forests and is crossed by highways, makes it an attractive place for gangs to cut logs and move them to sawmills. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)
Illegal logging thrives in Mexico City’s forest-covered boroughs, as locals strive to plant trees
Currency traders watch monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly rise after Fed chief speech
FILE - Environmental activists of Stay Grounded and Greenpeace demonstrate while handcuffing themselves to a plane during the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE), at the Geneve Aeroport in Geneva, Switzerland, May 23, 2023. Climate activists have spraypainted a superyacht, blocked private jets from taking off and plugged holes in golf courses this summer as part of an intensifying campaign against the emissions-spewing lifestyles of the ultrawealthy. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File)
Climate activists target jets, yachts and golf in a string of global protests against luxury

March: 9.7

April: 10.3

May: 9.6

June: 9.6

July (est.): 9.6

Source: FactSet

CHEWY EARNINGS

Pet food delivery company Chewy reports its second-quarter financial results on Wednesday.

For the sixth quarter in a row, Wall Street is projecting that Florida-based Chewy will report a loss, this time of 5 cents per share. In each of the previous five quarters, Chewy has surprised investors and analysts by posting adjusted profits. For last year’s second quarter, Wall Street expected Chewy to post a loss of 12 cents per share, but the company instead logged a profit of 5 cents per share, the same as this year’s first quarter.

AUGUST JOBS DATA

The Labor Department gives its August report of hiring by nonfarm U.S. employers Friday.

U.S. employers added 187,000 jobs in July, fewer than expected. But the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% in a sign that the job market remains resilient, especially considering that the Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest 11 times since March 2022. Wall Street analysts are forecasting that U.S. economy added 175,000 jobs in August.

Nonfarm payrolls, monthly change, seasonally adjusted:

March: 187,000

April: 185,000

May: 281,000

June: 185,000

July: 187,000

Aug. (est.): 175,000