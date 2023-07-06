Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., released by the Justice Department, is photographed July 5, 2023. The Justice Department disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search Trump's Florida property for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Classified documents case
In this image taken from video, smoke rises from a cargo ship early Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the port of Newark, New Jersey. Two firefighters were killed battling the blaze that began when cars caught fire deep inside the ship carrying 5,000 cars at the port, Newark's fire chief said. (WABC-TV via AP)
2 NJ firefighters die battling cargo ship blaze
Aretha Franklin is seen in Auburn Hills, Mich. in a Feb. 11, 2011 photo. Five years after her death, the final wishes of the music superstar are still unsettled. The latest: an unusual trial next Monday to determine which handwritten will, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya_File)
Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over her wills
Business

U.S. job openings dip to 9.8 million but remain high, showing resilience in labor market

File - Construction workers prepare a recently poured concrete foundation, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Boston. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for May. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

File - Construction workers prepare a recently poured concrete foundation, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Boston. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for May. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By PAUL WISEMAN
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings slipped in May but remained at levels high enough to illustrate that the American labor market remains resilient in the face of sharply higher interest rates.

Employers posted 9.8 million job vacancies, down from 10.3 million in April, the Labor Department said Thursday. But layoffs fell slightly, and more Americans quit their jobs — a sign they were confident they could find better pay or working conditions elsewhere.

Job openings fell in healthcare, insurance and finance. But there were more jobs available in education and government.

Other news
File - Women work in a restaurant kitchen in Chicago, Thursday, March 23, 2023. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the May jobs report. The labor market has added jobs at a steady clip in the past year, despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and bring down inflation. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
US hiring jumped last month. So did unemployment. Here’s what that says about the economy
The nation’s employers stepped up their hiring in May, adding a robust 339,000 jobs, well above expectations and evidence of enduring strength in an economy that the Federal Reserve is desperately trying to cool.
Students at the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics from left: Nikki Reed, William Onderdonk, Jeffrey Natter and Joshua Lindberg study an engine on a Cessna 310 aircraft in West Mifflin, Pa., Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Students graduating from PIA have been awed by how much they're in demand. Recruiters are desperately seeking more aircraft mechanics for the airlines, airplane manufacturers, and repair shops that need them. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Know any airplane mechanics? A wave of retirements is leaving some US industries desperate to hire
Across the U.S. economy, a number of industries are facing the same formidable challenge: Replenishing a workforce that is being diminished by a surge of retirements that began during the pandemic and has continued since.
A hiring sign is posted in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday, April 12, 2023. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
US applications for unemployment benefits tick up slightly as labor market remains healthy
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remains at healthy levels that continue to show a strong U.S. labor market.
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, as his top political aide Vish Burra, second from right, listens, after an effort to expel Santos from the House, in Washington, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. A man who briefly worked as an aide to Santos told House investigators Wednesday, May 31, that he got his job after sending a series of payments to Burra, Santos' director of operations. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Aide fired by George Santos says he got his job after sending money to Republican’s deputy
A man who briefly worked as an aide to U.S. Rep. George Santos has told House investigators he got his job after sending a series of payments to one of the Republican’s top deputies.

The Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), “continues to reflect a gradually slowing yet still-robust labor market, one that is cooler than a year ago but still hot,’' said Nick Bunker, research director at the Indeed Hiring Lab. He added that “demand for new hires remains elevated and employers are still holding onto the workers they have.’'

Monthly job openings remain high by historic standards — they had never hit 8 million before 2021 — despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive campaign since to cool the American labor market and combat inflation that last year hit four-decade highs. The Fed has hiked its benchmark short-term interest rate 10 times since March 2022.

The higher borrowing costs have had an impact: Economic growth has slowed, and monthly job openings are down from their March 2022 peak of 12 million, highest on record. Inflation is down, too: Consumer prices were up 4% in May from a year earlier, down from a year-over-year peak of 9.1% in June 2022 but still double the Fed’s 2% target.

Economists have long predicted the United States would tumble into recession this year. But the job market’s persistent sturdiness has raised doubts about whether a downturn is inevitable after all.

Employers have added a strong 314,000 jobs a month this year, and at 3.7% in May, the unemployment rate is not far off a half-century low.

The Labor Department on Friday releases its employment report for June. Forecasters surveyed by the data firm FactSet expect that payrolls rose by another 205,000 last month and that unemployment dipped to 3.6%.