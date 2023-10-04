Joe Christopher, outfielder on expansion 1962 Mets, dies at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Christopher, an outfielder on the 1962 expansion New York Mets, died Tuesday in Edgewood, Maryland. He was 87.

The Mets said he died at his home, where he was receiving hospice care.

Christopher made his big league debut with Pittsburgh in 1958 and appeared in three games in the 1960 World Series against the New York Yankees. He was hit by a pitch from Bob Turley in his only plate appearance and scored in Game 3, then pinch ran and scored in Game 5 and pinch ran again in Game 7.

He was selected by the Mets with their fifth pick in the 1962 expansion draft. He spent four seasons with New York, was traded to Boston and spent a final season with the Red Sox in 1966.

Christopher had a .260 career batting average with 29 homers and 173 RBIs. His best season was with the 1964 Mets, when he hit .300 with 16 homers and 76 RBIs.

He is survived by five sisters: Kameahle Christopher, Cheryl Christopher, Joann Christopher, Michelle Christopher and Arinna Christopher.

Christopher’s death leaves 10 living members of the 1962 Mets, the team said: Craig Anderson, Galen Cisco, Cliff Cook, John DeMerit, Rick Herrscher, Jay Hook, Ed Kranepool, Ken MacKenzie, Felix Mantilla and Jim Marshall.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb