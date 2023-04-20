Joey Gallo activated by Twins, hit 3-run homer vs Red Sox

Minnesota Twins' Joey Gallo watches his home run in the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

BOSTON (AP) — Joey Gallo was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Minnesota Twins before Wednesday night’s game against Boston and hit a three-run homer in the third inning.

Gallo missed 10 games with a right intercostal strain after getting hurt April 7 while playing Houston. He started at first base and hit seventh in the order.

Signed to an $11 million, one-year contract, Gallo hit .278 with three homers and seven RBIs in seven games for the Twins before the injury. He was 2 for 12 (.167) with a double and seven strikeouts during three games of an injury rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A St Paul. “He’ll be at first base a lot for us going forward,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He feels good, significantly better than when he left us. It’s good to have his type of at-bats back in there, someone that can do some damage and someone that can have a good, deep at-bat, long at-bat.”

Outfielder Kyle Garlick was optioned to St. Paul after going 1 for 7 with the Twins, a home run off New York Yankees All-Star Nestor Cortes.

