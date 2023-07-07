Chinese Premier Li Qiang, right, shakes hands with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
Yellen visits China
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti)
Photos: 500 days in Ukraine
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
Sports

US Olympic medalist, world champion Joey Mantia retires from speedskating at age 37

FILE - U.S. Olympic Winter Games long track speedskating hopeful Joey Mantia poses for a portrait at the 2017 Team USA media summit Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Park City, Utah. Mantia, a three-time world champion who won a bronze medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics, has retired from speedskating at age 37. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - U.S. Olympic Winter Games long track speedskating hopeful Joey Mantia poses for a portrait at the 2017 Team USA media summit Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Park City, Utah. Mantia, a three-time world champion who won a bronze medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics, has retired from speedskating at age 37. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Joey Mantia of the United States (5) competes along with Livio Wenger of Switzerland (4) in the men's speedskating mass start semifinals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. Mantia, a three-time world champion who won a bronze medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics, has retired from speedskating at age 37. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Joey Mantia of the United States (5) competes along with Livio Wenger of Switzerland (4) in the men’s speedskating mass start semifinals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. Mantia, a three-time world champion who won a bronze medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics, has retired from speedskating at age 37. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By PAUL NEWBERRY
 
Share

Joey Mantia, a three-time world champion who won a bronze medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics, has retired from speedskating at age 37.

Mantia announced the end of his career in a post on his new Instagram Threads page. He took last season off to deal with back issues, hoping the time away would allow him to heal, but decided it was time to hang up his skates.

“Might as well make my first thread the announcement of my retirement,” he wrote. “It’s been such a good ride, but nothing lasts forever.”

Other news
FILE - Terry McDermott, 23, of Essexville, Mich., skates in the 500-meter speedskating event on his way to first place and the first U.S. Olympic gold medal at the ninth Winter Olympic games at Innsbruck, Austria, Feb. 4, 1964. McDermott, who won the only gold medal for the United States at the 1964 Winter Olympics, died on Saturday, May 20, 2023, U.S. Speedskating said. He was 82. (AP Photo/Rider-Rider, File)
Terry McDermott, Olympic speedskating gold medalist in 1964, dies at 82
Terry McDermott, who won the only gold medal for the United States at the 1964 Winter Olympics and then appeared with the Beatles during their American television debut, has died.
Jordan Stolz of the U.S. celebrates winning his third gold medal on the 1500m Men event of the Speedskating Single Distance World Championships at Thialf ice arena Heerenveen, Netherlands, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
The next Heiden? American Stolz a speedskating star at 18
Coming off an unprecedented performance at the world championships, 18-year-old Jordan Stolz is already facing the inevitable comparisons to the greatest speedskater of them all.
FILE - Netherlands' team compete during the Winter Olympics women's speedskating team pursuit at the Oval Lingotto in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2006. Speedskating for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics appears destined to be held at the Turin oval after the IOC rejected plans to build an expensive roof over the outdoor track at Baselga di Piné. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
Organizers for 2026 Olympics seeking new speedskating venue
MILAN (AP) — Speedskating for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics might be moved to the Turin oval or a temporary facility elsewhere after the IOC rejected plans to build an expensive roof over the outdoor track at Baselga di Piné.
FILE - The logo of 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics and Paralympics, right, are unveiled to the journalists at a press conference in Rome, March 30, 2021. Another expensive venue for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics has been approved, with a 50 million euro ($50 million) project slated to place a roof over the outdoor speedkating oval in Baselga di Pine. The Milan-Cortina organizing committee said Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 that it couldn’t comment on "a choice made by Baselga,” but noted that speedskating was slated for Baselga in the bid dossier and that the International Skating Union prefers an indoor oval.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, file)
2026 Olympic speedskating oval to get $50 million roof
ROME (AP) — Another expensive venue for t he 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics has been approved, with a 50-million euro ($50-million) project slated to place a roof over the outdoor speedkating oval in Baselga di Piné.

Mantia, a native of Ocala, Florida, was a multiple world champion in inline skating who made the switch to ice in 2010. He qualified for the the first of three Olympics at the 2014 Sochi Games and finally earned his first medal, a bronze in men’s team pursuit, at Beijing last year.

Mantia came up just short of another medal, finishing two-thousandths of a second behind the third-place finisher in the mass start.

Mantia was among a wave of skaters from non-traditional regions who made the transition from inline to ice, contributing greatly to American success in a sport that draws scant attention outside of the Olympics.

Remarkably, he was among three skaters from the central Florida city of Ocala who won medals for the U.S in Beijing. Erin Jackson captured gold in the women’s 500 meters and Brittany Bowe grabbed a bronze in the 1,000.

U.S. national coach Ryan Shimabukuro thanked Mantia for contributing to the country’s “tradition of excellence” in speedskating.

“I learned from you just as much as you learned from me,” Shimabukuro wrote on his Facebook page. “

Mantia won mass start world championships in 2017, 2019 and 2021, as well as a bronze in the 1,500 at the 2020 worlds. He also was a World Cup champion in the 1,500.

Mantia intends to remain active in the sport.

“Already loving coaching/helping others realize their potential,” he said.

Shimabukuro expects Mantia to have plenty of success working with the next generation of speedskaters.

“While your athletic career may be behind you, your best in yet to come,” the coach wrote. “I know you will grow into a great coach, sharing your passion for the sport with many others.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports