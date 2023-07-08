Cameron Young leads John Deere Classic by 2, seeking long-awaited first tour win

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US sending cluster munitions
Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
Sports

Cameron Young leads John Deere Classic by 2, seeking long-awaited first tour win

Cameron Young watches his shot out of the rough on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 7, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
1 of 8 | 

Cameron Young watches his shot out of the rough on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 7, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cameron Young greets Nick Hardy, left, after finishing their second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 7, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
2 of 8 | 

Cameron Young greets Nick Hardy, left, after finishing their second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 7, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ludvig Aberg, of Sweden, watches his shot out of the rough on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 7, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
3 of 8 | 

Ludvig Aberg, of Sweden, watches his shot out of the rough on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 7, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Garrick Higgo, of South Africa, hits out of a bunker on the ninth green during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 7, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
4 of 8 | 

Garrick Higgo, of South Africa, hits out of a bunker on the ninth green during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 7, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brendon Todd reacts after making his putt on the ninth green during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 7, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
5 of 8 | 

Brendon Todd reacts after making his putt on the ninth green during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 7, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Zach Johnson reacts after missing a putt on the ninth green during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 7, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
6 of 8 | 

Zach Johnson reacts after missing a putt on the ninth green during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 7, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Denny McCarthy putts on the ninth green during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 7, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
7 of 8 | 

Denny McCarthy putts on the ninth green during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 7, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jonas Blixt, of Sweden, chips to the green on the 14th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 7, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
8 of 8 | 

Jonas Blixt, of Sweden, chips to the green on the 14th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 7, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Cameron Young shot a 7-under 64 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead halfway through the John Deere Classic and put himself into position to erase an unwelcome distinction from his PGA Tour resume.

Young was at 13-under 129 at TPC Deere Run, with Garrick Higgo (66), Adam Schenk (66) and Brendon Todd (65) chasing at 11 under.

The 26-year-old Young did everything but win last season en route to being named the tour’s rookie of the year. He was the runner-up at the British Open, tied for third at the PGA Championship and played on the winning U.S. Presidents Cup team.

Other news
Bailey Tardy measure her putt on the ninth green during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Bailey Tardy brings her best to Pebble Beach for early lead at US Women’s Open
Bailey Tardy has picked the right time and the right place for her best golf. She had a 31 on the front nine at Pebble Beach and finished with a 68.
Brooks Koepka watches his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of LIV Golf-Valderrama golf tournament Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Sotogrande, Spain. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)
Matthew Wolff says LIV Golf captain Brooks Koepka calling him a quitter is ‘heartbreaking’
Matthew Wolff is pushing back on critical comments from his LIV Golf captain, Brooks Koepka. Wolff says it was heartbreaking to read that Koepka referred to him as a quitter who has wasted his talent.
Jonas Blixt, of Sweden, hits out of a bunker on the18th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Thursday, July 6, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Jonas Blixt gets hot on back 9 at John Deere Classic, takes first-round lead with 62
Jonas Blixt heated up on the back nine at TPC Deere Run, playing his last six holes in 6 under for a 9-under 62 and a two-shot lead over Grayson Murray in the first round of the John Deere Classic.
Xiyu Janet Lin, of China, hits from the fairway on the 11th hole during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Xiyu Janet Lin soaks up Pebble Beach views and shares lead with Hyo Joo Kim at US Women’s Open
Xiyu Janet Lin and Hyo Joo Kim are tied for the lead in the first U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

Young now has six runner-up finishes without a victory — tied with Colin Montgomerie and Briny Baird for the most in the past 40 years. Nonetheless, he believes it’s OK to think about winning from the minute he arrives at a venue.

“Obviously I’m in a better position than you find yourself most weeks to do that, but that just really means I’m kind of accomplishing my goals thus far this week and doing my job well,” Young said. “So that’s all I can try to keep doing.”

Ludvig Aberg, William Mouw, Denny McCarthy and Kevin Roy were 10 under, three shots back. Roy, a 33-year-old tour rookie, shot a career-best 63 after missing the cut in six of his previous eight events. Aberg and McCarthy each shot 64 and Mouw had his second straight 66.

Young began the day three shots behind first-round leader Jonas Blixt and quickly got to the top with birdies on his first three holes — the 10th, 11th and 12th. He closed with birdies on two of his final three holes.

Young, who had his most recent runner-up in March when Sam Burns beat him in the final at the Match Play, has made 15 birdies and two bogeys through two rounds and thinks he has a good mindset to break through.

“I think it’s just remaining really committed to what we’ve planned on for how to play the golf course and just keep myself in each shot as much as I can,” he said.

Higgo, who started on the back nine, got within a stroke of Young with a birdie on the par-3 seventh. But a bogey on his closing hole dropped him into a tie for second.

Higgo began the week 84th in the FedEx Cup standings; the top 70 qualify for the tour’s postseason.

“I’m just going to try and do what I’ve been doing, that be great,” he said. “It’ll be good momentum going into the next couple of weeks.”

Schenk had five birdies without a bogey while Todd had a run of four birdies in five holes midway through the round.

Mild conditions and a bit of rain left the TPC Deere Run susceptible to low scores. Jim Herman made 10 birdies, including seven straight, for a 63. Four others besides Herman and Roy matched that score on Friday: Kevin Streelman, Sepp Straka, Yuto Katsuragawa and amateur Michael Thorbjornsen.

McCarthy may have signed the oddest scorecard of the day. Over his last 11 holes, he posted eight birdies, including five straight, a bogey, a double bogey and just one par.

Asked to explain, McCarthy answered, “I don’t know.”

“When I get hot, I get hot,” he said. “I like to just get going and keep going.”

Blixt, who opened with a 9-under 62, shot 73 to fall six shots off the lead.

Young will have two more days to try to impress U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, a native of nearby Iowa and a past John Deere champion. Johnson birdied his next-to-last hole to make the cut on the number at 4-under.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports