Brendon Todd scrambles for closing par to take the lead in the John Deere Classic

FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Hunter Biden
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center left, stands next to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Zelenskyy attended a memorial ceremony for the victims of the war in Ukraine led by Patriarch Bartholomew I. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Zelenskyy marks 500 days
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, center, speaks during her meeting with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)
Yellen visits China
FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Megan Rapinoe
This combination of images shows "Wham!," a documentary premiering July 5 on Netflix, left, the Bravo series “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake," premiering July 9, and the animated series "My Adventures with Superman,” premiering at midnight on July 6 on Adult Swim, and the next day on Max. (Netflix/Adult Swim via AP)
What to stream
Sports

Brendon Todd scrambles for closing par to take the lead in the John Deere Classic

Brendon Todd reacts after making his putt on the 18th green during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
1 of 12 | 

Brendon Todd reacts after making his putt on the 18th green during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brendon Todd walks off the 18th green after finishing his third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
2 of 12 | 

Brendon Todd walks off the 18th green after finishing his third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brendon Todd watches his fairway shot on the 18th green during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
3 of 12 | 

Brendon Todd watches his fairway shot on the 18th green during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brendon Todd watches his fairway shot on the 18th green during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
4 of 12 | 

Brendon Todd watches his fairway shot on the 18th green during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brendon Todd walks to the 18th green during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
5 of 12 | 

Brendon Todd walks to the 18th green during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alex Smalley hits out of the rough on the 17th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
6 of 12 | 

Alex Smalley hits out of the rough on the 17th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alex Smalley watches his shot to the green on the 17th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
7 of 12 | 

Alex Smalley watches his shot to the green on the 17th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Denny McCarthy lines up his putt on the 18th green during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
8 of 12 | 

Denny McCarthy lines up his putt on the 18th green during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Denny McCarthy reacts after his shot to the 18th green during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
9 of 12 | 

Denny McCarthy reacts after his shot to the 18th green during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cameron Young hits to the 18th green during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
10 of 12 | 

Cameron Young hits to the 18th green during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cameron Young walks off the 18th green after finishing his third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
11 of 12 | 

Cameron Young walks off the 18th green after finishing his third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chad Ramey reacts after missing a putt on the ninth green during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
12 of 12 | 

Chad Ramey reacts after missing a putt on the ninth green during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Brendon Todd scrambled for par on the par-4 18th to take a one-stroke lead Saturday in the John Deere Classic, holing a 12-foot putt after drawing an awkward stance near a fairway bunker.

Todd had a 5-under 66 in breezy conditions to reach 16-under 197 at TPC Deere Run. The three-time PGA Tour winner drove close to the left fairway bunker on 18, forcing him to hit with his left foot in grass and his right foot well below in the sand. He advanced it 65 yards to set up a 105-yard wedge.

“Kept me bogey-free and kept me in the lead,” Todd said. “You always want to be the guy being chased.”

Other news
Michelle Wie West chips to the sixth green during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
US Women’s Open at a glance
A brief look at Friday’s happenings in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach. That includes Bailey Tardy in the lead and Jin Young Ko missing the cut.
Cameron Young watches his shot out of the rough on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 7, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Cameron Young leads John Deere Classic by 2, seeking long-awaited first tour win
Cameron Young has a two-shot lead midway through the John Deere Classic. Young shot a 7-under 64 on Friday at TPC Deere Run and is at 13-under 129 through 36 holes.
Bailey Tardy measure her putt on the ninth green during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Bailey Tardy brings her best to Pebble Beach for 2-shot lead at US Women’s Open
Bailey Tardy has picked the right time and the right place for her best golf. She had a 31 on the front nine at Pebble Beach and finished with a 68.
Brooks Koepka watches his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of LIV Golf-Valderrama golf tournament Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Sotogrande, Spain. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)
Matthew Wolff says LIV Golf captain Brooks Koepka calling him a quitter is ‘heartbreaking’
Matthew Wolff is pushing back on critical comments from his LIV Golf captain, Brooks Koepka. Wolff says it was heartbreaking to read that Koepka referred to him as a quitter who has wasted his talent.

Todd eagled the par-5 second, holing a 25-footer, and birdied Nos. 13, 15 and 16. The 37-year-old former Georgia player, the only tour winner in the top five on the leaderboard, won the 2014 Byron Nelson and added victories in consecutive starts in November 2019 in Bermuda and Mexico.

“It’s just head down and make birdies,” Todd said. “It’s going to be hard to run away and hide here, but that’s the goal. Anybody who is within three shots of the lead is looking to go as low as they can. So. there’s certainly going to be no defense for me tomorrow. It’s going to be the same stuff.”

Alex Smalley (62), Denny McCarthy (66) and Adam Schenk (67) were tied for second.

“I feel like a veteran here,” Smalley said. “I’ve only had two years on tour, and this is my third year at this event, so it’s one of the few events where I feel like I know the course decently well. I feel comfortable here. I like the atmosphere of this tournament.”

McCarthy eagled the par-4 14th, hitting a 342-drive onto the green and making a 30-foot putt, then rebounded from a bogey on 16 with a birdie on 17.

“It was pretty gusty,” McCarthy said. “Hit a lot of really good shots early on, actually, and just didn’t really convert on some of the close-in putts, but then made a couple bombs to make up for it.”

Peter Kuest (65) was 14 under. He will become eligible for special temporary membership for the tour by completing the tournament.

Second-round leader Cameron Young (71) was 13 under with first-round leader Jonas Blixt (65), Chris Kirk (66), defending champion J.T. Poston (65), Lucas Glover (66), Kevin Roy (68), Mark Hubbard (67) and William Mouw (68).

After birdieing Nos. 16 and 17, Young hit his 165-yard approach on 18 left into the water and closed with a double bogey. He has six runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour without a victory — tied with Colin Montgomerie and Briny Baird for the most in the past 40 years.

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, form nearby Iowa and a past John Deere champion, was tied for 39th at 8 under after a 67. He made the cut Friday on the number.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports