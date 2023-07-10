FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Russia’s rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin walked free from prosecution for his June 24 armed mutiny, and it’s still unclear if anyone will face any charges in the brief uprising against the military or for the deaths of the soldiers killed in it. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
Prigozhin and Putin met
U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and Britain's King Charles III meet inside Windsor Castle, England, Monday July 10, 2023. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)
Biden, King Charles talk climate during UK visit
A damaged car lays on part of a collapsed roadway along Route 32 in the Hudson Valley near Cornwall, N.Y., Monday, July 10, 2023. Heavy rain has washed out roads and forced evacuations in the Northeast as more downpours were forecast throughout the day. (AP Photo/Paul Kazdan)
Extreme flooding in New York
FILE - LSU's Paul Skenes pitches against Tennessee in a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Skenes, a hard-throwing pitcher who struck out 209 batters in 122 innings for the Tigers, could be the first pick in Sunday night's Major League Baseball draft.(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)
MLB draft
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in a women???s singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon
U.S. News

John Warren, ex-South Carolina GOP gubernatorial candidate, details leadership lessons in new book

FILE - Republican John Warren participates in a gubernatorial primary debate at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., on June 5, 2018. Warren — the multimillionaire businessman who forced South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster into a 2018 GOP runoff — has written a new book, saying he wants to share leadership lessons he has learned from military service and the business world, while leaving open a return to politics for himself. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, File)

FILE - Republican John Warren participates in a gubernatorial primary debate at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., on June 5, 2018. Warren — the multimillionaire businessman who forced South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster into a 2018 GOP runoff — has written a new book, saying he wants to share leadership lessons he has learned from military service and the business world, while leaving open a return to politics for himself. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By MEG KINNARD
 
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — John Warren — the multimillionaire businessman who forced South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster into a 2018 GOP runoff — has written a new book, saying he wants to share leadership lessons he has learned from military service and the business world, while leaving open a return to politics for himself.

In “Lead Like a Marine,” which goes on sale Tuesday, Warren says that he and his co-author and fellow Marine and business partner, John Thompson, aim to show how the U.S. Marine Corps’ philosophy of “doing everything for a reason” and emphasis on “shared core values” can be applied to what he sees as institutional failures because of misdirected leadership.

“I really feel like all of these institutions around us are breaking down because of failure of leadership — political, both parties, business, religious organizations, you name it; things are collapsing, and it’s due to bad leadership,” Warren told The Associated Press in a recent interview. “We found that extreme hard work, integrity and honesty, blunt and direct communication, and people really wanting to be part of a team — those are the characteristics that make great leaders. And I just don’t see those in most of our elected officials.”

Other news
FILE - A tourist uses a fan to shade her face from the sun while waiting to watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace, during hot weather in London, July 18, 2022. Crushing temperatures that blanketed Europe during the summer of 2022 may have led to more than 61,000 heat-related deaths, according to a study published Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
As temperatures soared in Europe last year, so did heat-related deaths, study finds
Scientists say crushing temperatures that blanketed Europe last summer may have led to more than 61,000 heat-related deaths.
FILE - Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam, March 2, 2019. Kim Yo Jong alleged on Monday, July 10, 2023, that the North's warplanes repelled a U.S. spy plane that flew above the country's exclusive economic zone, and warned of “shocking” consequences if the U.S. continues reconnaissance activities in the area. (Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP, File)
North Korean leader’s powerful sister says warplanes repelled US spy plane
The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has alleged that the country’s warplanes repelled a U.S. spy plane that flew over its exclusive economic zone.
FILE - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein speaks about crime prevention and public safety measures at a news conference, May 1, 2023, at the Department of Justice building in Raleigh, N.C. Stein's campaign announced Monday, July 10, it collected nearly $6 million during the first half of the year, an amount following the Democrat's robust fundraising for his past successful elections for attorney general. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, file)
North Carolina governor candidate Stein’s campaign raises about $6 million in past 6 months
North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein has raised nearly $6 million during the first half of the year for his campaign committee.
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions during a news conference about a new state law that defines male and female in state law so that transgender people can't change their driver's licenses and birth certificates to reflect their gender identities, Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. The number of people making those changes jumped more than 300% this year ahead of the new law taking effect. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
A judge has ordered Kansas to stop changing trans people’s sex listing on their driver’s licenses
A state-court judge has ordered Kansas to stop allowing transgender people to change the listing for sex on their driver’s licenses.

Warren, 44, served four years on active duty as an infantry officer in the Marine Corps. The book opens with an account of the dramatic April 2016 “unprecedented, sustained attack” on his unit in Ramadi, Iraq, an experience Warren said has shaped his outlook on what tools are necessary to strategically solve problems in the business world.

“Fighting in a Marine unit in a counterinsurgency, where we were developing very unique tactics really caused me to form what we call in the book ‘do everything for a reason,’ as the key strategy, as opposed to ‘do everything,’ ” Warren said. “That’s such a freeing and empowering strategy because it really allows you to look objectively about anything that you’re trying to solve. Most people don’t do that.”

After leaving the military, Warren and Thompson launched Lima One Capital, a specialty mortgage firm named after their Marine unit and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

A late entrant into the 2018 governor’s race, Warren leveraged more than $3 million of his own money to fund his campaign, which catapulted him from political anonymity to second-place finisher in a four-way GOP primary.

Netting the endorsements of two of the also-rans, Warren narrowly lost to McMaster in a contentious runoff that included a last-minute trip from President Donald Trump to stump for McMaster, a longtime ally and early endorser of Trump’s 2016 campaign.

After that loss, Warren turned back to business. In 2019, he sold his stake in Lima One, then — along with Thompson — founded GEM Mining, a Greenville-based Bitcoin company that launched with more than $200 million in institutional capital.

But Warren has also stayed involved in politics. In 2020, he launched a political action committee, a vehicle often used as the springboard for a political run. His South Carolina’s Conservative Future PAC supported a handful of legislative races that year, ultimately claiming victory in 13 out of the 15 races in which it got involved.

“I want to serve. I think we are desperate for good leaders,” Warren told The Associated Press, saying that his PAC would be “very active” in 2024 races. “I don’t have any plans right now to run for anything, but I’m always interested in serving.”

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP