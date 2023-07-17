Hall of Famer Johnny Bench apologizes for antisemitic remark at Cincinnati Reds event

FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Russian bridge to Crimea attacked again
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
FILE - New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley walks across the field before an NFL wild-card football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. Barkley and the Giants failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension by the Monday, July 17, 2023, deadline for franchised players, leaving the star running back with the option of playing for the tag-mandated $10.1 million salary or maybe taking the season off. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
Saquon Barkley’s franchise tag deadline
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. The judge presiding over the federal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, takes the bench in the case for the first time this week as she and lawyers for both sides discuss the procedures for handling classified information in the case. (U.S. Senate via AP)
Judge in Trump documents case
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
Sports

Hall of Famer Johnny Bench apologizes for antisemitic remark at Cincinnati Reds event

Former Cincinnati Reds player Johnny Bench looks on after being introduced during the Reds Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony before a baseball game between the Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Former Cincinnati Reds player Johnny Bench looks on after being introduced during the Reds Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony before a baseball game between the Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

CINCINNATI (AP) — Hall of Famer Johnny Bench apologized for an antisemitic comment made at an event to honor former Cincinnati Reds general manager Gabe Paul, who was Jewish, and others.

Bench made the remark at an event attended by Paul’s daughter, Jennie Paul, on Saturday. Paul, who died in 1998, and former Reds pitchers Danny Graves and Bronson Arroyo were being inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame.

Pete Rose recalled signing a deal worth “400 bucks a month” in his first contract negotiation with Gabe Paul.

Other news
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames, left, celebrates with Brice Turang after the final out of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Brewers rally to beat Reds 4-3, open 2-game NL Central lead
The Milwaukee Brewers opened a two-game lead over Cincinnati in the NL Central, overcoming a two-run deficit to beat the Reds for the fifth time in a six-game stretch, a 4-3 victory behind rookie Andruw Monasterio’s tiebreaking single in a two-run eighth inning.
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames, left, and Joey Wiemer, right, celebrate after a win over the Cincinnati Reds in a baseball game, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Brewers shut out Reds for 3rd straight game, take sole NL Central lead with 3-0 win
Freddy Peralta combined with three relievers on a one-hitter, Christian Yelich homered on the game’s first pitch and Milwaukee shut out the Cincinnati Reds for the third straight game, a 3-0 win that gave the Brewers sole possession of the NL Central lead.
Milwaukee Brewers' Victor Caratini, left, and Willy Adames, right, check on Corbin Burnes behind the pitcher's mound during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Brewers’ Burnes nearly faints in sweltering heat, fans 13 in 1-0 win over Reds
Corbin Burnes struck out the side in the sixth inning after nearly collapsing in the fifth in oppressive humidity, Victor Caratini singled in a run in the seventh and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 on Friday night.
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Miley pitches six strong innings, combines with three relievers to shut out Reds 1-0
Wade Miley pitched six strong innings and the Milwaukee Brewers made a first-inning run stand up in a 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Jennie Paul joked that it was “cheap.”

“He was Jewish,” Bench responded, drawing laughs from the audience.

“I recognize my comment was insensitive. I apologized to Jennie for taking away from her father the full attention he deserves,” Bench said in a statement released Sunday. “Gabe Paul earned his place in the Reds Hall of Fame, same as the others who stood on that stage, I am sorry that some of the focus is on my inappropriate remark instead of solely on Gabe’s achievement.”

Jennie Paul told reporters she didn’t hear Bench’s comment. “Johnny came up and said, ‘Were you offended?’ and I said, ‘For what?’” she said. “I didn’t even hear him say that. I suppose if I would’ve heard him say that, I would’ve said something, but I didn’t even hear him say that.”

Gabe Paul was the Reds’ GM from 1951 to 1960 and was responsible for the franchise’s acquisition of players that included Rose and Hall of Famers Frank Robinson and Tony Perez. Under his leadership, Cincinnati began to sign Black and Latin American players, with Nino Escalera and Chuck Harmon making their debuts with the team in 1954.

Bench was a two-time NL MVP, the 1976 World Series MVP, the 1968 NL Rookie of the Year, a 14-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glove winner for the Cincinnati Reds while playing from 1967-83.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports