Tennessee Girl’s Prep Polls

By The Associated PressJanuary 16, 2023 GMT

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 16, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 4A

Record Pts Prv
1. Bearden (7) 20-0 97 1
2. Bradley Central (1) 18-0 81 T2
(tie) Coffee County (2) 22-1 81 T2
4. Blackman 19-1 79 4
5. Heritage 17-1 53 6
6. Cookeville 16-3 33 8
7. Stewarts Creek 18-3 25 7
8. Rockvale 15-2 22 9
9. Arlington 14-4 21 10
10. Gallatin 17-2 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bartlett 17. Sevier County 13.

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts Prv
1. Jackson South Side (9) 17-0 99 T1
2. Upperman (1) 18-3 81 T1
3. Creek Wood 17-2 66 6
4. Elizabethton 16-4 59 5
5. White County 17-5 52 3
6. Livingston Academy 15-3 51 8
7. Greeneville 15-5 33 10
8. Dyer County 15-2 31 4
9. Cumberland County 14-5 27 7
10. Crockett County 16-3 21 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: South Gibson 12.

    • Division I - Class 2A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. Westview (9) 18-0 96 1
    2. York Institute (1) 17-2 86 3
    3. Alcoa 18-2 83 2
    4. Gibson County 18-4 63 6
    5. Huntingdon 18-2 59 4
    6. Gatlinburg-Pittman 15-4 40 5
    7. Summertown 14-5 38 10
    8. Cheatham County 18-3 35 7
    9. McMinn Central 13-5 21 8
    (tie) Community 14-5 21 9

    Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

    Division I - Class 1A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. Wayne County (10) 18-0 100 1
    2. Hampton 16-0 84 2
    3. McKenzie 12-5 66 5
    4. Clarkrange 16-5 64 3
    (tie) Clay County 15-4 64 4
    6. Dresden 14-5 36 7
    7. Richland 11-4 35 10
    8. Pickett County 13-6 30 6
    9. Houston County 14-3 21 8
    10. McEwen 15-4 14 9

    Others receiving 12 or more points: Oneida 13.

    Division II - Class 2A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. Briarcrest (2) 18-3 90 1
    (tie) Ensworth (4) 14-3 90 3
    (tie) Harpeth Hall (4) 15-2 90 2
    4. Knoxville Webb 11-6 51 4
    5. Father Ryan 12-3 47 NR
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Christ Presbyterian Academy 32.

    Division II - Class 1A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. Nashville Christian (7) 21-1 97 1
    2. Webb School-Bell Buckle (3) 15-3 72 4
    3. CAK 17-5 69 2
    4. Trinity Christian Academy 15-4 61 5
    5. Ezell-Harding 15-3 43 3

    Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 32.

    ___

    All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; The Mirror-Exchange, Milan.

