Ligonier Valley moves District 6 semifinal game to Johnstown

Ligonier Valley won’t be playing Saturday’s PIAA District 6 semifinal game against Bellwood-Antis at Weller Field.

Because of poor playing conditions, the Rams moved the game and will play at Greater Johnstown Stadium at 7 p.m. Last week, the Rams played their quarterfinal round game against Marion Center at Offutt Field in Greensburg.

Ligonier Valley (11-0) tried to practice at a field near Weller Field on Monday, but it had a hard time practicing because of standing water on the field. There was also a large puddle on Weller’s playing surface.

Beitel said with rain in the forecast Tuesday and later in the week, the district decided to move the game.

Offutt Field was a possible option again, but Seton Hill has the stadium rented until 6 p.m. because it is playing Notre Dame College (Ohio) at 1 p.m.

Bellwood-Antis (10-1) has won 10 consecutive games since opening the season with a 16-7 loss to rival Tyrone. It defeated West Shamokin, 14-6, in the quarterfinals. The Blue Devils defeated the Rams, 26-6, in the 2007 PIAA District 6 Class A playoffs.