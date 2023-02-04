Fire causes $1.25m in damage at historic Illinois mansion

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A fire at the historic Haley Mansion in Joliet caused $1.25 million in damage, authorities said.

The fire broke out Wednesday, WGN-TV reported Friday.

The cause is still under investigation, but the Joliet Fire Department says the fire was accidental and began on the mansion’s third floor. No one was in the mansion at the time, and no one was hurt. The first and second floors sustained water damage but should be able to be repaired.

Patrick Columbus Haley and his wife, Mary Anastasia Darcy, built the mansion in in 1891. Construction took around two years.