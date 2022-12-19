Shootout in southern Jordan kills 3 officers, suspect

This is a locator map for Jordan with its capital, Amman. (AP Photo)

This is a locator map for Jordan with its capital, Amman. (AP Photo)

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Three police officers were killed in a restive area of southern Jordan on Monday while trying to arrest suspects in last week’s slaying of a police commander. The main suspect was also killed in the gunbattle, authorities said.

The shootout took place near the town of Maan, where Abdul Razzaq Abdel Hafez Al Dalabeh, a local deputy police director, was killed last week. The region is an impoverished and marginalized area of the country with high unemployment. In the past, there were expressions of support for the militant Islamic State group in the area.

Jordanian police said nine suspects were arrested, allegedly members of what they called a terrorist cell with “takfiri ideology,” a term used to describe Islamic extremists.

The Public Security Directorate said officers surrounded the location of the suspects in the killing of the commander. One suspect “fired heavy bullets from an automatic weapon,” and the officers returned fire, the statement also said. It added that officers seized “automatic firearms and a large amount of ammunition.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrests followed some of the worst unrest the kingdom has seen in recent years, after truck drivers launched a strike over soaring fuel prices. Strikes and protests spread to several cities across Jordan and demonstrators clashed with police last Thursday.

Police said Dalabeh was shot by “outlaws” during clashes in Maan. In the aftermath, Jordan issued a “temporary ban” on the social media platform TikTok and King Abdullah II pledged to “deal firmly” with outlaws.

Jordan is a close Western ally and has long been seen as an island of stability in a turbulent region.