New Pitt punter leans on fellow Aussie: Steelers punter Jordan Berry

By Chris Adamski
 
When weather forces Steelers practices to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex’s indoor facility, it’s not uncommon for Jordan Berry’s punts to strike the ceiling.

But the sky’s the limit for another Australian punter in town.

Pitt redshirt freshman Kirk Christodoulou takes over the Panther’s punting duties in 2018. During Pitt’s ninth session of spring practice Thursday, there was another Melbourne, Australia, native on hand to see him: Berry.

“I have known him for years now, so it’s good to just have a chat,” Christodoulou said. “And given the fact he’s the Steelers punter, if I have any problems or had a bad day at practice I can always ask him, ‘What do you think about this?’ It’s good to get a few tips here and there from someone who’s a professional.”

With four-year Pitt punter Ryan Winslow gone, Christodoulou knows he’s the man at a critical spot of the Panthers’ special teams. An alum of the Pro Kick Australia program, which has groomed an increasing number of Australian-rules football players into scholarship players, Christodoulou said the first time he tried the American game didn’t come until he was in his teens.

“ ‘The Longest Yard,’ the Adam Sandler movie, was my first exposure to American football,” Christodoulou said.

“I have to pinch myself sometimes to just to appreciate what I’ve really got here and what a phenomenal experience this is all going to be and has been so far.”

Christodoulou said he welcomes having all eyes on him about a half-dozen times per game when he’s punting. Of course, there are another half-dozen times or so he’ll be asked to perform with not many eyes on him — unless he screws up.

Christodoulou called holding for kicker Alex Kessman “a work in progress.” But he vowed “when the season starts, we will be perfect and fluid.”

With, perhaps, one caveat: the snap count. That’s a duty Christodoulou never had prepared for.

“It’s weird being down there and calling the cadence out,” Christodoulou said. “I never thought I would have to be vocal on the football field.

“But now that I do it, everyone told me to put on the American accent. So when I call the ‘Right OK, Right OK,’ I’ll be trying to do that with a little bit of a ‘thing’ in my voice.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.