FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war
World News

Jordan lawmakers move to criminalize some online speech. Rights groups accuse kingdom of censorship

FILE - King Abdullah II of Jordan, listens during his meeting., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jordanian lawmakers passed a law Thursday, July 27, 2023 which dramatically curbs freedom of speech online, human rights groups say, marking yet another crackdown on free expression in a country where censorship and repression is increasingly common. All power in Jordan rests with the king, King Abdullah II, who appoints and dismisses governments. Parliament is compliant because of a single-vote electoral system that discourages the formation of strong political parties. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)

FILE - King Abdullah II of Jordan, listens during his meeting., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jordanian lawmakers passed a law Thursday, July 27, 2023 which dramatically curbs freedom of speech online, human rights groups say, marking yet another crackdown on free expression in a country where censorship and repression is increasingly common. All power in Jordan rests with the king, King Abdullah II, who appoints and dismisses governments. Parliament is compliant because of a single-vote electoral system that discourages the formation of strong political parties. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)

By OMAR AKOUR
 
Share

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — The lower house of Jordan’s parliament passed legislation Thursday to punish online speech deemed harmful to national unity, drawing accusations from human rights groups of a new crackdown on free expression in a country where censorship and repression are increasingly common.

The measure makes certain online posts punishable with months of prison time and fines. These include comments “promoting, instigating, aiding, or inciting immorality,” demonstrating ”contempt for religion” or “undermining national unity.”

It also punishes those who publish names or pictures of police officers online and outlaws certain methods of maintaining online anonymity.

The legislation now heads to the Senate — where it is expected to pass — before going to King Abdullah II for final approval.

Other news
FILE - Argentina's Lionel Messi leaves the pitch after losing the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Nov. 22, 2022. Saudi Arabia’s path to the 2026 World Cup being played in North America will start in a first qualifying group drawn Thursday with neighboring Jordan, Tajikistan plus either Cambodia or Pakistan. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
Saudi Arabia’s path to 2026 World Cup starts in qualifying group with Jordan and Tajikistan
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks during an event with the National Education Association in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Washington. Biden will join other VIPs and speak at a ceremony Tuesday, July 25, at the headquarters of the United Nations Scientific, Educational and Cultural Organization. The American flag will be raised to mark the U.S. return to membership after a five-year absence. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Oui, oui: Jill Biden is in Paris to mark the US return to the UN’s educational and scientific agency
Syrian children play in a refugee camp near Amman, Jordan, on Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)
They fled Syria’s shattering civil war. Now, Syrian refugees in Jordan fear being forced to return

Lawmakers have argued that the measure, which amends a 2015 cybercrime law, is necessary to punish blackmailers and online attackers.

Prime Minister Bishr al-Khasawneh insisted during Thursday’s deliberations that the bill did not run afoul of Jordan’s “clear and balanced” constitution, Jordanian media reported.

But opposition lawmakers and human rights groups cautioned that the new law will expand state control over social media, hamper free access to information and penalize anti-government speech.

“This law is disastrous and will lead to turning Jordan into a large prison,” opposition lawmaker Saleh Al-Armoiti said after Thursday’s vote.

In a joint statement ahead of the vote, 14 human rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, called the law “draconian.” They said the law’s “vague provisions open the door for Jordan’s executive branch to punish individuals for exercising their right to freedom of expression, forcing the judges to convict citizens in most cases.”

The president of Jordan’s press association also warned the language could infringe upon press freedom and freedom of speech.

Jordan is a key U.S. ally, seen as an important source of stability in the volatile Middle East.

But ahead of the vote, the U.S. State Department criticized what it said were “vague definitions and concepts” in the law, warning it could “further shrink the civic space that journalists, bloggers, and other members of civil society operate in Jordan.”

The house speaker in parliament said the law was approved by a majority, but a final vote tally was not immediately released.

The measure is the latest in a series of crackdowns on freedom of expression in Jordan. A report by Human Rights Watch in 2022 found that authorities increasingly target protesters and journalists in a “systematic campaign to quell peaceful opposition and silence critical voices.”

All power in Jordan rests with Abdullah II, who appoints and dismisses governments. Parliament is compliant because of a single-vote electoral system that discourages the formation of strong political parties. Abdullah has repeatedly promised to open the political system, but then pulled back due to concerns of losing control to an Islamist surge.