Blue Jays put closer Jordan Romano on IL with sore lower back, recall Pearson
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jordan Romano throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
American League’s Jordan Romano, of the Toronto Blue Jays, speaks during All-Star Game player availability, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Seattle. The All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) celebrates with relief pitcher Jordan Romano after a victory against the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Seattle. The Blue Jays won 4-3. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays put closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list Saturday because of a sore lower back, one day after the right-hander left with two outs in the ninth inning of a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels.
Romano left the July 11 All-Star Game because of a sore back and did not pitch again until July 20.
Romano pitched three more times before Friday, when he appeared uncomfortable on the mound. Manager John Schneider came out for a visit and left Romano in the game, but later replaced him with Yimi García.
A two-time All-Star, Romano is 4-5 with a 2.79 ERA and 28 saves in 31 chances. Entering play Saturday, Romano was tied with Baltimore’s Felix Bautista and Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase for the AL lead.
The Blue Jays recalled right-hander Nate Pearson from Triple-A Buffalo. Pearson is 5-2 with a 4.75 ERA in 29 games.
