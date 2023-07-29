This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the downtown San Francisco building that housed what was formally known as Twitter, now rebranded X by owner Elon Musk, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ logo on Twitter building sparks investigation
United States' Megan Rapinoe looks over the pitch before the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023.According to a count being kept by Outsports, a website that covers the LGBTQ sports community, there are at least 95 out members of the LGBTQ community competing in this year's tournament. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
LGBTQ+ at Women’s World Cup
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian servicemen and servicewomen stand in a formation, with the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in the background, during an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
Sports

Blue Jays put closer Jordan Romano on IL with sore lower back, recall Pearson

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jordan Romano throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
1 of 6 | 

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jordan Romano throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jordan Romano collects the ball as he works against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Thursday, June 29 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
2 of 6 | 

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jordan Romano collects the ball as he works against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Thursday, June 29 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
American League's Jordan Romano, of the Toronto Blue Jays, speaks during All-Star Game player availability, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Seattle. The All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
3 of 6 | 

American League’s Jordan Romano, of the Toronto Blue Jays, speaks during All-Star Game player availability, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Seattle. The All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jordan Romano looks over to first base before throwing during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Toronto, Thursday, June 29 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
4 of 6 | 

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jordan Romano looks over to first base before throwing during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Toronto, Thursday, June 29 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jordan Romano reacts after giving up solo homer to Boston Red Sox Alex Verdugo during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
5 of 6 | 

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jordan Romano reacts after giving up solo homer to Boston Red Sox Alex Verdugo during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) celebrates with relief pitcher Jordan Romano after a victory against the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Seattle. The Blue Jays won 4-3. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
6 of 6 | 

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) celebrates with relief pitcher Jordan Romano after a victory against the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Seattle. The Blue Jays won 4-3. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
 
Share

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays put closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list Saturday because of a sore lower back, one day after the right-hander left with two outs in the ninth inning of a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Romano left the July 11 All-Star Game because of a sore back and did not pitch again until July 20.

Romano pitched three more times before Friday, when he appeared uncomfortable on the mound. Manager John Schneider came out for a visit and left Romano in the game, but later replaced him with Yimi García.

A two-time All-Star, Romano is 4-5 with a 2.79 ERA and 28 saves in 31 chances. Entering play Saturday, Romano was tied with Baltimore’s Felix Bautista and Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase for the AL lead.

The Blue Jays recalled right-hander Nate Pearson from Triple-A Buffalo. Pearson is 5-2 with a 4.75 ERA in 29 games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports