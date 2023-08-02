FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Olazábal gets Ryder Cup call as European team’s fourth vice-captain under Luke Donald

Jose Maria Olazabal, of Spain, watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. Olazabal was named Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 as the European team’s fourth vice-captain for the Ryder Cup. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

 
VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — José María Olazábal was named Wednesday as the European team’s fourth vice-captain for the Ryder Cup.

It’s the fourth time that Olazábal will serve as assistant — after 2008, ’10 and ’14 — and he was captain for Europe’s famous comeback win at Medinah in 2012. He also played for the European team on seven occasions from 1987-2006, winning 20 1/2 points.

European captain Luke Donald had already picked three vice-captains — Thomas Bjorn, Edoardo Molinari and Nicolas Colsaerts — for the Ryder Cup being held at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome from Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

“I am really looking forward to feeling that special adrenaline flow, the intensity and the electricity that only the Ryder Cup can bring — I’m really excited to be part of it all again,” Olazábal said.

“It was a very nice surprise to be asked by Luke. I didn’t expect it but I was delighted when the call came.”

