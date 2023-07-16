A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Sports

Yankees’ Josh Donaldson hurts calf and could be headed back to injured list

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson warms up for the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
DENVER (AP) — Josh Donaldson could be heading back to the New York Yankees’ injured list after injuring his right calf while running out a ground ball in the seventh inning of a 6-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.

Donaldson pulled up nearing first base on his grounder. The 37-year-old was sidelined between April 5 and June 2 by a strained right hamstring.

“A different spot, but it’s been kind of off and on all year,” Yankees manager Boone said.

FILE - New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson runs the bases after his solo home run off Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Donaldson will start a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment on Thursday, May 25, 2023, and slugger Giancarlo Stanton could begin one as soon as this weekend. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Donaldson to start rehab assignment Thursday, Stanton not far behind
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson will start a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment on Thursday and slugger Giancarlo Stanton could begin one as soon as this weekend.

New York could bring up Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to fill the roster spot.

Donaldson, the 2015 AL MVP with Toronto, will have an MRI. The three-time All-Star is hitting .142 with 15 RBIs and 10 of his 15 hits have been home runs.

New York acquired the third baseman from Minnesota in March 2022 along with shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and backup catcher Ben Rortvedt for catcher Gary Sánchez and third baseman Gio Urshela, Donaldson hit .222 last year with 15 homers and 62 RBIs.

He has a $21 million salary in the final season of a $92 million, four-year contract he signed with Minnesota. The deal includes a $24 million mutual option for 2024 with an $6 million buyout if declined by the team.

