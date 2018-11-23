FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Young Springdale lineup looks to cap season on high note against Vincentian

 
It didn’t take much convincing for Springdale when Vincentian approached the Dynamos with the suggestion of a Week 10 football game.

Springdale’s young roster could use some more seasoning, and one more game provided a perfect opportunity.

The Dynamos will travel to Lt. J.T. Stone Field in North Park at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for one final game to close out their 2018 season.

“We’re definitely excited,” Springdale coach Seth Napierkowski said. “I brought it to the team (after Vincentian approached us); I wanted it to be something they wanted to do and let them take a vote on it. It was a unanimous yes that they wanted to do this, and we’re excited to play another game.”

The graduation of 17 seniors from a 2017 WPIAL playoff qualifier left Springdale shorthanded and inexperienced, and the Dynamos (1-8) missed the playoffs for just the second time in 17 seasons.

Springdale has just four seniors, only two of whom start in quarterback/defensive back Josh Jones and lineman Elijah Lang, but Napierkowski said he saw some improvement as the season progressed. The Dynamos beat Northgate, 14-11, in a Week 6 nonconference game, and Napierkowski said the team showed offensive improvement in losses to Clairton and Leechburg the last two weeks.

“If we can take advantage and come away with a victory, that bodes well for our offseason,” Napierkowski said. “It kind of gets us started on a good note, and hopefully we can ride that into next season.”

Vincentian also is trying to build its program back up after not fielding a team in 2017. The Royals, led by former Deer Lakes coach T.J. Wiley, played a handful of games this fall on a non-WPIAL schedule and are hoping to rejoin the WPIAL in the coming years.

“For the most part, everyone’s coming back,” Napierkowski said. “For those guys, it’s a little more experience. And for the seniors, it’s one more opportunity to get out there. We’re so young, we had freshmen and sophomores all over the field. A lot of them have been learning at the varsity level, and any rep you can take at that level is huge. It’s going to benefit them down the road.”