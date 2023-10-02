State senator plane crash
Mom of Nathaniel and Josh Lowe battling cancer, won’t attend Rangers-Rays playoff series

Tampa Bay Rays' Josh Lowe celebrates in the dugout after scoring against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Texas Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe reacts to hitting an RBI single against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
By FRED GOODALL
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The mother of Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Josh Lowe and Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe will not make the trip to Tropicana Field for this week’s AL Wild Card Series featuring her sons because she is battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

Younger brother Josh said he called his mother, Wendy, on Monday to ask if she would mind him discussing her situation publicly in advance of the start of the best-of-three matchup that begins Tuesday.

“She’s actually battling cancer, so she’s going through chemo right now. She won’t be able to make it, but I asked her if it was OK if I said something, and she said yes because the more people that know, the more prayers that could be had for her,” the 25-year-old outfielder said.

The Lowe brothers, who both began their pro careers in the Tampa Bay minor league system, first shared a major league field together when the Rays and Rangers met at Tropicana Field in June. The Rangers acquired Nathaniel, 28, in a December 2020 trade, while Josh was still making his way through the minor leagues.

Wendy and husband Dave attended that series, and Wendy wore a custom, split baseball jersey — one half a white Rays uniform, the other in Rangers blue, with “Lowe” written across the back.

It’s a dream come true for the brothers to meet again in October.

“On a personal level, I lost my dad this time of year eight years ago, and I know how hard it is to play a game and consistently thinking about a sick family member. Certainly our thoughts and prayers are with the Lowe family,” Rangers general manager Chris Young said.

“For Josh and Nate, I can empathize with how hard this is for them. ... You’ve worked your whole life to be on this stage and meanwhile you’re suffering at home,” Young added. “It’s really, really challenging.”

