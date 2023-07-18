A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Extreme weather in the US
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rabbits invade Florida suburb
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Hollywood strikes
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
Josh Naylor’s 3 RBIs lead Guardians over Pirates 11-0 to end 4-game skid

Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez, right, celebrates with Josh Naylor (22) as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Quinn Priester during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Cleveland Guardians' Bo Naylor doubles off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Quinn Priester, driving in a run, during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Quinn Priester sits in the dugout before taking the field for his major league debut in a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Quinn Priester (64) walks from the bullpen after warming up with catcher Endy Rodriguez for their major league debuts in a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodriguez pulls on his mask between hitters during the first inning of his major league debut in a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez (0) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Quinn Priester (64) during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By WES CROSBY
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Naylor had three RBIs with a home run and a double, helping the Cleveland Guardians rout the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-0 on Monday night to end a four-game losing streak.

Naylor’s sixth-inning RBI double extended his hitting streak to eight games and gave Cleveland a 5-0 lead. He drove a Yohan Ramirez sinker over the left-field wall in the seventh for a nine-run lead, the last of the Guardians’ trio of two-run homers.

“When he drives the ball the other way, he’s so dangerous,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “That’s why I don’t think we haven’t seen yet the best of him. I just think there’s more in there. I’m not saying he’s not doing great. I’m just saying there’s more in there.”

Steven Kwan added an RBI single in the eighth and Myles Straw had a run-scoring infield single in the ninth. Cleveland had totaled 10 runs during its four losses.

Michael Kelly (1-0) struck out two and allowed two hits in 1 2/3 innings for his first major league win. Xzavion Curry gave up one hit and one walk in three innings.

“I think it’s great for us to just be able to band together as a bullpen,” Curry said. “Put a strong game together to be able to get the team back into the win column and hopefully get things rolling.”

Quinn Priester (0-1), the fourth-ranked prospect in the Pirates’ system, allowed seven runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings in his major league debut.

“Just kind of getting the feel,” Priester said. “Feeling that confidence, feeling the game situation and learning. Ultimately I might have failed a little bit tonight, but those failures are gonna push me to get better.”

Endy Rodríguez, ranked third, also debuted to catch Priester in a battery often used at Triple-A Indianapolis. He was 0 for 4 and struck out three times.

“It felt good. Felt great,” Rodríguez said. “Tomorrow’s another day, right? ... I wasn’t nervous. I saw the ball well.”

Pittsburgh has lost four in a row, eight of nine and 11 of 13, falling a season-high 12 games below .500 at 41-53 after a 20-8 start. The Pirates were shut out for the 10th time and held to four hits or fewer for the 17th time.

Cleveland pitched its ninth shutout, one shy of the big league high.

Following a 47-minute rain delay, Priester gave up one hit in the first four innings, a two-run homer to Amed Rosario n the fourth. Bo Naylor doubled into the left-centerfield notch, extending the lead to 3-0 in the fifth.

José Ramírez had an RBI double ahead of Naylor’s double in a four-run sixth and Andrés Giménez hit a two-run homer.

“I think we were able to see (Priester’s) stuff,” Giménez said. “Obviously, he was attacking us in the strike zone with the fastball early on. We saw what his pitches were doing. The second time through, we were able to execute.”

FRESH START

Priester, born Sept. 15, 2000, and Rodríguez, born May 26, 2000, became Major League Baseball’s first starting battery born 2000 or later, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. It marked the first debuting starting battery for the Pirates since Cookie Cuccurullo pitched to Hank Camelli on Oct. 3, 1943.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: INF Liover Peguero was selected from Indianapolis. … C Jason Delay, RHP Cody Bolton and OF Josh Palacios were optioned to Indianapolis. … OF Travis Swaggerty was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Guardians LHP Logan Allen (3-2, 3.47) is set to start Tuesday against RHP Mitch Keller (9-4, 3.31), appearing for the first time since allowing a home run in the second inning of the All-Star Game. Allen tossed 7 2/3 shutout innings over his previous two starts.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports