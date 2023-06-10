Josh Wynder, 18-year-old American defender, to join Benfica from USL’s Louisville

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

Josh Wynder, 18-year-old American defender, to join Benfica from USL’s Louisville

Joshua Wynder, left, and Justin Che, right, of the United States fight for the ball against New Zealand's Fin Conchie during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 soccer match at the Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Joshua Wynder, left, and Justin Che, right, of the United States fight for the ball against New Zealand’s Fin Conchie during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 soccer match at the Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

 
Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Josh Wynder, an 18-year-old American defender, will transfer from Louisville of the second-tier United Soccer League to Portuguese champion Benfica this summer.

Louisville said the transfer fee was seven figures but did not disclose the amount. The team said the amount is the highest for a USL player.

Wynder, a Louisville native who turned 18 on May 2, played in four of five games for the U.S. at this year’s Under-20 World Cup in Argentina. The 6-foot-3 central defender was selected for the senior national team roster for an April exhibition against Mexico but did not appear in the match.

Other news
FILE - Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith dribbles the ball during an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament against Iowa, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. In discussing a revamped Louisville squad that will feature six transfers, Louisville coach Jeff Walz also addressed the surprising departure this spring of leading scorer Van Lith. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)
Jeff Walz and Louisville women are moving forward after Hailey Van Lith’s transfer to LSU
Jeff Walz is excited about who’s on his new-look roster and appreciative of the notable player who isn’t.
Washington Spirit's Trinity Rodman, left, pushes past San Diego Wave defenders during an NWSL soccer match on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Washington Spirit, Portland Thorns remain undefeated in NWSL
The Washington Spirit extended its undefeated streak with a dominant 3-1 win at home against the San Diego Wave in the National Women’s Soccer League.
Arizona Cardinals first-round draft pick Paris Johnson Jr. hold up his jersey after being introduced, Friday, April 28, 2023, at the NFL football team's training facility in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Cardinals have solid ’23 draft, and ’24 could be even better
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — First-year general manager Monti Ossenfort cobbled together a solid draft in his opening effort for the Arizona Cardinals, adding depth in several spots, especially along the offensive line and at cornerback.

He made his professional debut against OKC Energy on July 14, 2021, and became a regular starter last year.

The deal was announced Thursday. The summer transfer window opens July 1.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports