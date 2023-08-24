Browns trade backup QB Joshua Dobbs to Cardinals for fifth-round pick in 2024, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joshua Dobbs quickly went from backing up to packing up.

The Cleveland Browns shook up their quarterback room Thursday, trading Dobbs, who was named their No. 2 QB earlier in the day, to the Arizona Cardinals, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The Browns are getting back a fifth-round selection in 2024 from Arizona for Dobbs and a seventh-round pick, said the person who spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the swap.

Dobbs’ departure means rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has had an impressive summer, will back up starter Deshaun Watson.

Also, the Browns have decided to keep QB Kellen Mond, who they intended to waive.

The stunning move with Dobbs came only a couple of hours after coach Kevin Stefanski had said the 28-year-old would be Cleveland’s No. 2 quarterback to start this season.

However, Thompson-Robinson’s quick development changed the team’s plans and the Browns moved the fifth-round pick into the No. 2 spot ahead of Dobbs, who was re-signed as a free agent by Cleveland in the offseason.

