Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
A page from the Shein website is shown in this photo, in New York, Friday, June 23, 2023. China's fast fashion retailer Shein is facing a lawsuit that claims the company is infringing on copyrights in a way that amounts to racketeering. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Lawsuit against Shein claims RICO violations
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin and Wagner mercenaries
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
The fight over Hollywood’s future
JPMorgan second quarter profit jumps 67% with a boost from First Republic takeover

FILE- This Jan. 11, 2016, file photo shows a Chase bank branch in New York. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reports earnings Friday, July 13, 2018. JPMorgan Chase & Co. said Friday, July 14, 2023, its second-quarter profits rose by 67% as the nation’s largest bank made more loans to customers and took advantage of higher interest rates and its recent acquisition of First Republic. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

By MATT OTT
 
JPMorgan’s second-quarter profits rose by 67% as the nation’s largest bank made more loans to customers, took advantage of higher interest rates, and got a boost from its recent acquisition of First Republic Bank.

The bank earned $14.5 billion in the three months ended June 30, compared with $8.65 billion in the same period last year. On a per share basis, the bank earned $4.75, easily outpacing Wall Street expectations for $3.97, according to a survey of analysts by FactSet.

Revenue rose to $42.4 billion, from $31.6 billion a year ago.

This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
The story behind Barbenheimer, the summer’s most online movie showdown
The very online showdown between Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” all started with a date: July 21.
FILE- United Parcel Service trucks are seen parked at a distribution facility, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Boston. A little more than a week after contract talks between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of its workers broke down, UPS said Friday, July 14, 2023, it will begin training many of its non-union employees in the U.S. to step in should there be a strike, which the union has vowed to do if no agreement is reached by the end of this month. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
UPS to train nonunion employees as talks with union for 340,000 workers stalls and deadline nears
A little more than a week after contract talks between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of its workers broke down, UPS said it will begin training many of its non-union employees in the U.S. to step in should there be a strike, which the union has vowed to do if no agreement is reached by the
Motorcyclists drive through a flooded road caused by heavy monsoon rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Officials say heavy monsoon rains have lashed across Pakistan, killing a number of people. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Rescuers evacuate 14,000 people from flood-hit villages in eastern Pakistan
A top Pakistani provincial official says rescuers in boats have evacuated 14,000 people over the past several days after floodwaters from two rivers swollen by monsoon rains inundated dozens of villages in eastern Punjab province.
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin answers journalists' questions about the grain deal in Moscow, Russia, on July 13, 2023. Putin said that the Wagner private military company "simply doesn't exist" as a legal entity, in comments adding to the series of often bizarre twists that have followed the group's abortive revolt last month — the most serious threat to Putin's 23-year rule amid the war in Ukraine. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Putin wants to attend an August summit. Host country South Africa doesn’t want to have to arrest him
South Africa’s deputy president says Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to attend an economic summit in South Africa next month but the country is trying to persuade him to stay away to avoid the legal and diplomatic fallout over his international arrest warrant.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has been one of the benefactors of the banking crisis that came after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank. The bank saw billions of dollars of deposits flow into its vaults, mostly from well-to-do customers, and was able to buy First Republic Bank after it failed.

In the deal, JPMorgan acquired 84 First Republic branches, bringing it $92 billion in deposits and $203 billion in loans and other securities. First Republic’s rich clientele is currently being integrated into JPMorgan’s private bank and wealth management businesses. Since the transaction closed, First Republic deposits totaled $6 billion, suggesting “strong client retention,” JPMorgan said.

Net income attributable to First Republic was $2.4 billion in the quarter, which included a gain estimated at $2.7 billion, JPMorgan said. The bank also set aside $1.2 billion to cover bad loans in the First Republic portfolio.

Net interest income in the period was $21.9 billion, up 44% over the same period last year, or 38% not including the First Republic transaction.

JPMorgan raised its outlook for net interest income for the year to $87 billion from its previous forecast of $81 billion as the amount of money it collected on loans rose faster than what it paid out on deposits. Beyond this year, the bank expects a decline in net interest income as competition for deposits forces it to pay higher interest to depositors.

Executives also cited “significant uncertainty” with regard to the broader economy, including interest rates, which have risen rapidly over the past year as the Federal Reserve cranked up its benchmark rate in an effort to quell four-decade high inflation.

Most economists expect the Fed to raise rates at least another quarter-point this year. The Fed’s next two-day policy meeting begins July 25.

JPMorgan’s community and consumer banking division also had a strong quarter with revenue of $17.2 billion, up 37% from last year’s $12.6 billion.

Shares of JPMorgan rose about 1.8% in early trading Friday.

Separately, Citigroup said second-quarter profit fell 36% from a year ago, mostly due to a slowdown in its investment banking division. Citi earned $1.33 per share compared with $2.19 per share a year earlier. The result still topped Wall Street’s forecast for profit of $1.31 per share.

Citi shares fell 1.5%.