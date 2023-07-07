Chinese Premier Li Qiang, right, shakes hands with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
Yellen visits China
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti)
Photos: 500 days in Ukraine
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
Sports

Former CONMEBOL boss Napout returns to Paraguay after 5 years in US prison

Juan Angel Napout, the former president of soccer’s South American governing body, is received by relatives and friends after landing at Silvio Pettirossi Airport in Luque, Paraguay, Friday, July 7, 2023. Napout was released from a federal prison in Miami and deported to Paraguay after serving 5 1/2 years of his sentence for a Dec. 22, 2017 conviction on one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of wire fraud conspiracy. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

Juan Angel Napout, the former president of soccer’s South American governing body, is received by relatives and friends after landing at Silvio Pettirossi Airport in Luque, Paraguay, Friday, July 7, 2023. Napout was released from a federal prison in Miami and deported to Paraguay after serving 5 1/2 years of his sentence for a Dec. 22, 2017 conviction on one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of wire fraud conspiracy. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Disgraced former CONMEBOL president Juan Ángel Napout arrived in his native Paraguay on Friday after he was released from a United States federal prison for medical reasons and deported.

The 65-year-old Napout, with his wife, carried a Paraguayan flag at Silvio Pettirossi Airport in the capital Asuncion.

Napout, also a FIFA vice-president, served 5 1/2 years of a nine-year sentence in Miami after being convicted of racketeering conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy. He was due to be released in 2025 but was freed early. He has cataracts in both eyes.

Other news
FILE - Former Ajax and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar arrives for the UEFA Champions League draw at the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco, on Aug. 30, 2018. Former Netherlands and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care in a hospital after suffering a bleed in his brain, his former club Ajax said Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)
Ex-Netherlands goalie Van der Sar in intensive care after a bleed around his brain, Ajax says
Ajax says former Netherlands and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care in a hospital after suffering a bleed around his brain.
FILE - Brighton's head coach Roberto De Zerbi gives instructions during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion at Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Under threat of losing European competition places, Brighton, Toulouse and Aston Villa were cleared Friday, July 7, 2023, by UEFA to play next season despite their owners having ties to other clubs that qualified, including AC Milan, but all had limits placed on future transfer dealings with their sibling teams. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
UEFA clears Brighton, Toulouse and Aston Villa for European entry but limits future transfer deals
Brighton, Toulouse and Aston Villa have been cleared by UEFA to play in European competitions next season despite their owners having ties to other clubs that qualified, including AC Milan.
FILE - Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta applauds fans at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Chelsea, at the Gtech Community stadium, in London, England, Oct. 19, 2022. Cesar Azpilicueta has ended his 11-year spell at Chelsea. He won nine trophies with the London club and was described by Chelsea as a warrior and a champion. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Defender Cesar Azpilicueta joins Atletico Madrid after 11 seasons with Chelsea
Veteran defender César Azpilicueta has joined Atletico Madrid after 11 seasons with Chelsea. The 33-year-old Spaniard signed a one-year contract with Atletico.
FILE - Millwall and Crystal Palace players challenge for the ball during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Millwall and Crystal Palace at The Den stadium in London, England, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. John Berylson, the American businessman, owner and chairman of English soccer team Millwall, has died. He was 70. His death was announced by the second-division team, which said he had “lost his life in a tragic accident" on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/David Cliff, File)
John Berylson, owner of English soccer team Millwall, dies in car crash at age 70
John Berylson, an American businessman and owner of English soccer team Millwall who was remembered for his enthusiasm for the game, has died. He was 70.

Napout was banned by FIFA in 2019 after its ethics committee found him guilty of bribery in years that overlapped him bossing Paraguay’s soccer body from 2007-14 and South America’s governing body from 2014-15.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports