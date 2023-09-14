San Diego’s Juan Soto joins elite company with 2-plus seasons of 30-plus HRs and 100-plus walks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres went deep against the Los Angeles Dodgers, making him the seventh player in major league history with two-plus seasons of 30 or more home runs and 100-plus walks before turning 25.

Soto joins such elite players as Ted Williams and Mickey Mantle on the list.

The 24-year-old left fielder blasted a two-out shot to right field in the first inning Wednesday night for his 30th homer of the season.

Soto’s 156 career homers and 627 walks are the most in MLB history before his age 25 season.

